Papio South was the one seed in the A-5 District, but they fell in the first round.
Lincoln Northeast 54, Papillion-La Vista South 52 — The Titans held a 27-22 lead at the half, but were outscored 32-25 in the second half to fall in this contest. The Titans fall to 17-7. The Titans did secure the Class A wild card spot in the state tournament.
Danair Dempsey led the way with 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field. Dempsey added eight rebounds and three assists. Jared Mattley recorded 19 points and five rebounds. With these 19 points, Mattley broke the Titan school record of career points with 1,139 points.
In District A-4 action:
Omaha North 68, Omaha Bryan 55 — The Bears took on the Vikings in the first round of the A-4 district. Bryan only scored 21 points in the first half and could not make a strong enough comeback to win this one.
Junior Jai’Lyn Spears recorded 18 points and three rebounds. Lam Kuang finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Guanahar Nhial added 12 points for the Bears. Bryan finishes the season with a 3-20 season record.
Papillion-La Vista 55, Millard South 43 — The Monarchs advanced to the district finals with their second win over the Patriots in nine days.
The Monarchs held the Patriots to just 18 points through the first three quarters. Preston Kellogg recorded 18 points and nine rebounds. Owen McLaughlin recorded ten rebounds, six assists and three steals. Joey Hylok and Luke Lindenmeyer added 11 points each, respectively.
The Monarchs took on Westside on Tuesday for the district championship, but the result occurred to the late for publication. Check out InTheGamesports.com for a recap and next weeks edition on In The Game for the print recap.
In District A-6 action:
Grand Island 76, Bellevue East 71 (OT) — The Chieftains recorded 31 points in the fourth quarter to force an overtime, but ultimately fell by five points in overtime.
Joey Skoff finished with 36 points to lead East in his final game. Skoff also recorded four rebounds, three assists and five steals. Ater Louis recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and six blocks. Tre Norman added 10 points and nine assists. East finishes with a record of 9-14 on the season.