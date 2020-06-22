Legion Baseball results as of Sun. June 21

Thursday June 18
(Decker Sports) Bellevue East 13 Lincoln Northeast 3
(Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 4 Millard Sox Gold 1
Papillion-LaVista South 5 Omaha South 0
(DC Electric) Bellevue West 7 (Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 0
Omaha Burke 5 Gretna 0
(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 10 Creighton Prep 8
Friday June 19
(Decker Sports) Bellevue East 5 Millard Sox Gold 0
Harrisburg (MO) 6 Gretna 2
(Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 5 Wilston (ND) 1
Grand Island 11 Omaha Bryan 4
St. Charles (MO) 9 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 4
(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 10 Omaha Bryan 3
Omaha Westside 1 (DC Electric) Bellevue West 0
Saturday June 20
Rapid City (SD) 4 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 3
Lincoln Pius X 12 (Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 2
(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 8 Fargo (ND) 0
Gretna 6 Roncalli Catholic 3
Beatrice 4 (Channel Seed) Platteview 1
St. Charles (MO) 7 Omaha Bryan 3
Gretna 7 Omaha North 2
Papillion-LaVista South 2 Elkhorn 1
(Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 11 Rapid City 3
Beatrice 10 (Channel Seed) Platteview 2
(DC Electric) Bellevue West 9 Creighton Prep 2
St. Charles (MO) 7 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 6
Omaha Burke 5 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 2
Omaha Westside 6 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 4
Lincoln Northeast 13 Omaha Bryan 6
Sunday June 21
Gretna 8 Lincoln Northeast 5
Lincoln Southeast 2 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 1
(Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 1 Omaha Northwest 0
Harrisburg (MO) 8 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 7
Grand Island 9 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 6
(Channel Seed) Platteview 7 Elmwood Murdock Nehawka 5
(DC Electric) Bellevue West 3 Skutt Catholic 1
Millard North 7 Papillion-LaVista South 5
Fargo (ND) 15 Omaha Bryan 0