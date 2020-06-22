You are the owner of this article.
Legion Baseball results as of Sun. June 21

  • 1 min to read

Thursday June 18

(Decker Sports) Bellevue East 13 Lincoln Northeast 3

(Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 4 Millard Sox Gold 1

Papillion-LaVista South 5 Omaha South 0

(DC Electric) Bellevue West 7 (Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 0

Omaha Burke 5 Gretna 0

(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 10 Creighton Prep 8

Friday June 19

(Decker Sports) Bellevue East 5 Millard Sox Gold 0

Harrisburg (MO) 6 Gretna 2

(Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 5 Wilston (ND) 1

Grand Island 11 Omaha Bryan 4

St. Charles (MO) 9 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 4

(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 10 Omaha Bryan 3

Omaha Westside 1 (DC Electric) Bellevue West 0

Saturday June 20

Rapid City (SD) 4 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 3

Lincoln Pius X 12 (Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 2

(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 8 Fargo (ND) 0

Gretna 6 Roncalli Catholic 3

Beatrice 4 (Channel Seed) Platteview 1

St. Charles (MO) 7 Omaha Bryan 3

Gretna 7 Omaha North 2

Papillion-LaVista South 2 Elkhorn 1

(Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 11 Rapid City 3

Beatrice 10 (Channel Seed) Platteview 2

(DC Electric) Bellevue West 9 Creighton Prep 2

St. Charles (MO) 7 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 6

Omaha Burke 5 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 2

Omaha Westside 6 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 4

Lincoln Northeast 13 Omaha Bryan 6

Sunday June 21

Gretna 8 Lincoln Northeast 5

Lincoln Southeast 2 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 1

(Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 1 Omaha Northwest 0

Harrisburg (MO) 8 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 7

Grand Island 9 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 6

(Channel Seed) Platteview 7 Elmwood Murdock Nehawka 5

(DC Electric) Bellevue West 3 Skutt Catholic 1

Millard North 7 Papillion-LaVista South 5

Fargo (ND) 15 Omaha Bryan 0

