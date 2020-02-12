When you think of Nebraska high school basketball, it is hard to not think of the name Doug Woodard.
Against Westside on Jan. 21, Woodard recorded his 600th career win and was presented with a commemorative ball during a ceremony four days later before West’s contest against Creighton Prep on.
Through last weekend, Woodard stands at 607 wins and prepping his No. 2 Thunderbirds Valentine’s Day showdown with No. 1 Millard North.
Woodard started his coaching career at Bellevue Christian in 1976, then Roncalli Catholic before moving to Bellevue West in 1998.
“Ultimately, it was the challenge of wanting to coach basketball at the highest level in this area,” Woodard said about going to West.
“It was an exciting opportunity and that chance to be in the metro conference after playing in the metro conference growing up. So, it was very attractive for those reasons.
“What’s neat about Bellevue West is there are so many different areas of excellence - from ROTC to the band to vocal music to the fine art and dramatic arts.
“There is an expectation to be as good as you can be so being a part of that. There is more of a sense of cooperation between programs.
“A good example of that is us and football. Not a lot of places that have as many crossover players.”
Woodard credits his high school coach at Burke, John Johnette - a coaching icon in his own right, for getting him into coaching.
“My high school coach John Johnette at Burke had a lot to do with it,” Woodard said. “I have always just loved basketball and coaching in general.
“When I did decide I wanted to get into coaching, you had to teach and the two obviously go together but it was my dad and my high school coach at first.”
When it comes to being a coach, Woodard believes the job transcends just basketball.
“We have them at most for four years,” Woodard said about his players. “So, we can mold them into a great player but at most beyond us, in 99.9 percent of the cases, play the game four more years after that.
“So, if all we have done is getting them better in basketball then we have failed them.
“We have to get them ready to be positive at whatever university or military or private business they got into. Learn to be a part of a team and learn to give something up from them.”
Woodard has coached some incredible teams and players in his years. He has won five state championships - one at Roncalli and four at West.
The title at Roncalli holds a special place in his heart, even though he loves every team he has ever coached.
“The ’96 Roncalli team to overcome so much and bad, bad play to come together and win a state championship was just unbelievable,” Woodard said. “They are all special in many ways.”
When Woodard started at Bellevue Christian, he was fresh out of college and was also named the athletic director.
“It was a tremendous opportunity to learn everything from budget to scheduling multi sport to getting uniforms and people equipped and getting coaches involved,” he said. “It was a tremendous training ground to do at a young age.”
West Athletic Director Jon Mauro has an interesting perspective on the legendary coach.
Mauro played for Woodard for one season in 1998, coached with him and is now his AD.
“He’s the best coach in the state.” Mauro said. “And I don’t think it’s particularly close.
“What he has meant to the metro area and basketball is remarkable. I don’t think anyone comes close.”
Mauro added “he is the ultimate coach, mentor and father figure to all of his players. Everyone respects him.”
At West, Woodard won Class A state championships in 2000, 2004, 2005 and 2014.
He has coached other sports, including football, but is content watching those Thunderbirds from the stands.
“I miss it sometimes, not the everyday stuff, but I had some great memories there too,” he said.
“It gives me more enjoyment watching it and all that experience I had in it to watch the job Mike (Huffman) and the coaches here are doing is very enjoyable.
“To be quite honest, being out there on that many cold nights doesn’t interest me as much anymore.,
As for the state of Nebraska basketball in general? Woodard thinks it is only getting better year by year.
“It is about as good as it has ever been,” Woodard said. “I think it is deeper now than it has been, it transcends more than one particular class and there are more [talented] teams in my view, in Class A than there has been in a lot of years.
“It’s good, it looks good for the foreseeable future and its exciting to be apart of.”
One of the main challenges Woodard has had to deal with over the years is the growth of social media and how it affects the players.
“It’s a challenge because it is very important on us to stress to them that their value is not what other people say about them,” Woodard said about social media influence.
“When you do something good you are great and then when things don’t go well you are constantly on this roller coaster.
“You have to talk about it all the time and you have to try to encourage them to not live their lives on their phone and to engage their teammates away from the court in conversation.
“Obviously they are going to be on it, we aren’t going backwards, so managing it and helping them find their value not in what people say or think about them is important.”
As for his future, it only involves wearing his Thunderbird polo and coaching at West.
“I love it here,” Woodard said. “When I either feel I am ineffective, because you never want to stay around and not be able to put your whole heart and soul into something or when I don’t feel the enjoyment level, I will say thank you and move on but for right now, I feel as energetic as I have in a long time and I am enjoying it so I’m here.”
The Thunderbirds sit at 17-2 and are the No. 2 ranked team in Class A. Suffice to say, coach Woodard is as effective as he has ever been.