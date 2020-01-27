After Friday night’s game between the Bellevue East Chieftains and Gretna Dragons, Joey Skoff and Kyle Guy have something in common; ice in their veins.
Kyle Guy famously hit three free throws with 0.5 seconds left to beat Auburn in the final four last season to send Virginia to the national championship game.
This might not have been the final four, but the pressure and bright lights were on Skoff as well. With the Chieftains down two, Skoff was fouled shooting a corner three with 0.8 seconds left.
Skoff calmly walked to the line and knocked down all three, giving Bellevue East a 49-48 win.
“I love Joey, he’s a great player and I love all of our guys,” Bellevue East head coach Chad Mustard said. “Joey has been underestimated by a lot of people throughout his career and we aren’t going to play the victim card but he’s showing, and he won’t talk or tell anyone, he’s just going to show you how good he is.”
Ely Doble got the scoring going early for Gretna, cutting to the basket for his first points of the game.
Skoff then recorded four straight points to give Bellevue East a 4-2 lead. Clay Frost recorded seven first quarter points to give Gretna an 11-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
Frost and Doble combined for 16 and Gretna’s first 18 points with Frost recording nine and Doble recording seven.
“They do a really good job of helping making everyone else better,” Gretna head coach Brad Feeken said about Frost and Doble. “I thought the first half they weren’t as good but the second half they were a lot better and when they play that way, we have a chance.”
Feeken added “I thought honestly we did not play as hard as we should have in the first half and that was the message for the second half.
“I thought second half we competed a lot harder on both ends, more physical and more aggressive. That has to be a mindset for us. I have to do a better job making sure they are ready to go when the ball goes up.”
On the other side, Tre Norman and Skoff scored all 22 points first half for the Chieftains. Norman knocked down three deep balls and 13 points to pace the scoring for Bellevue East while Skoff added nine first half points.
“It’s a really weird box score and we had other ideas of the way envisioned the game to go,” Mustard said. “It didn’t work out that way and Tre and Joey stepped up and kept us in it.”
Trevor Marshall knocked down a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer for Gretna and the score heading into the locker room was 22-21 Bellevue East
The first bench points came from Quinn Frost, as he hit a three to pull Gretna within two points with 1:30 left in the third.
Skoff answered the Gretna run with a steal and a layup to make it 32-28 Bellevue East.
Bellevue East got their first points from someone other than Norman or Skoff with 7:10 left in the fourth quarter after Gage Dengel knocked down two throws.
Skoff then hit a contested layup in the lane, pushing the Chieftain lead to eight. A Trevor Marshall three cut the Bellevue East lead back down to five.
Ater Louis got points on the board next after recovering a loose ball and putting in a layup. Skoff added two free throws to make the score 42-33.
Gretna went on a 4-0 run to make the score 42-37. Skoff was fouled again and hit two more free throws to push the Chieftain lead to seven.
Clay Frost answered with a huge three-pointer with 2:03 left to make it 44-40.
Ty Perkins knocked down a free throw to make the score 44-41 and Skoff answered on the other end to push the lead to five.
Ely Doble cut to the hoop and got two more points to make the score 46-43 Bellevue East with 1:21 left.
"We battled back and that was the best thing we could say," Feeken said.
After a five second call on Bellevue East, Ty Perkins knocked down a three-pointer from the wing to tie the game.
On the ensuing possession, a tie up was called and Gretna took over with 41 seconds remaining.
Ely Doble drove the ball into the lane with authority and finished off the backboard to give Gretna a 48-46 lead with.
On the ensuing Bellevue East possession, Skoff was fouled after chasing down a loose ball and was fouled. He knocked down the free throws and Gretna was unable to get a shot attempt at the other end and the Chieftains won 49-48.
"Our goal has always been best by February, go get two games in districts and go to the state championship and those goals are still intact," Feeken said about the teams expectations moving forward.
"Two games in February, go to the state tournament and be playing at our best then. For us, it is still that process. We haven’t played a lot of these teams, this is a whole new conference for us."
Coach Mustard pointed towards their last game that helped them win this one.
"Honestly, we probably don’t win this game If we don’t play Fremont last Saturday," Mustard said. "Fremont came out and got us down 11-2 because we were over helping in the gaps too much and allowing shooters to shoot. We made that adjustment and stuck with the same game plan tonight and it worked out just barely."
Mustard added that "just watching the film, we could get an idea that they have a mindset of how they want to play. There going to pass up some opportunities at the rim and mid-range to get it back out to shooters, so you have to limit those opportunities by not over helping and locking on."
"I said if we played the first half the way we played the second we would’ve probably been okay," Feeken said about the games end. "We had to keep battling back and inching to get where we needed to and then we scored and then fouled or didn’t foul but they called it so that is where we are at."
Skoff finished with a game high 28 points on 10-for-13 shooting. Skoff added six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Tre Norman finished with 17 points and three rebounds.
Ely Doble finished with 15 points and Clay Frost added 12 for Gretna.
Bellevue East moved to 6-6 on the season while Gretna fell to 5-9.
Omaha South 64, Bellevue East 40 - The Chieftains went down 33-25 at the half and were outscored 22-9 in the third quarter to fall to the Packers.
Joey Skoff led the way with 16 points for Bellevue East. Lavonte Howard finished with seven points and five assists. Ater Louis finished with five points and six rebounds.