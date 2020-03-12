In the fourth match up of the season between the Millard North Mustangs and the Papillion-La Vista South Titans, this one proved to be the most entertaining one yet.
The No. 2 seeded Mustangs got all they could handle from the No. 7 seed Papio South Titans. Ultimately, a last second basket from Saint Thomas gave the Mustangs a 62-60 victory over the Titans.
Danair Dempsey made his presence felt early with the Titans first four points and a block.
The Titans took a 6-0 lead early, forcing a Millard North timeout.
Early on the Titans did a good job of keeping the Mustangs off the offensive boards, which is no easy task with their length and athleticism.
The Mustangs got going quick behind a jolt from Hunter Sallis and Jasen Green. Millard North held a 17-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Sallis had eight in the first quarter while Dempsey had six for Papio South.
In the second quarter, the Mustangs got out to a couple leads but the Titans continued to keep it close.
With 2:25 left in the second quarter, the Mustangs led 29-23 and Jared Mattley knocked down a three-pointer to cut the deficit in half.
North held a 32-30 lead at the half.
The third quarter started as a back and forth contest between the two teams before North took a 45-40 lead.
The Titans fought right back, going on a quick 6-0 run and taking a 46-45 lead. Tyler Lee contributed four points to the run.
North got an and-one from Sallis to end the third quarter, making the score 48-46 Mustangs.
North started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run and got the lead up to eight.However, four straight points from Daniel Brocaille cut the Titan deficit in half, making the score 54-50 Millard North
The Mustangs extended the lead to 60-54 after a basket by Saint Thomas with 2:13 remaining in the game, but a huge three from Josiah Beckenhauer cut the Titan deficit to just three points.
Graham Cassoutt knocked down a three-pointer for the Titans to tie the game at 60 with 54 seconds left.
Playing for the last shot, the Mustang's Saint Thomas got the game winning shot to fall with five seconds left. Jared Mattley's last second half court shot fell short and North hung on for the 62-60 victory.
Dempsey led the way for the Titans with 20 pints and 12 rebounds. Mattley added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Sallis led the way for the Mustangs with 20 points. Saint Thomas added 14.