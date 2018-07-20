Papillion hosted the American FootGolf League Central Region qualifier for the first time at Papio Greens July 14.
Nine participants competed in the event and are now eligible to move on to the U.S. National FootGolf Championship at Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla., which is set to take place Aug. 27-31.
Justin Brunken finished in first place with a score of 70 and Jacob Warneke finished one stroke behind Brunken by shooting a 71. Chris Perrone finished with a 73 and Paige Perrone ended with a 75. Korey Donahoo and Craig Buettner tied with a 76.
To round out the last three, Matthew Grosey finished with an 83, Jacob Miller shot an 85 and Nick Vaccaro completed the course with a 92.
The course is an 18-hole FootGolf course that is accredited by the AFGL. There are two other footgolf courses in Omaha and one in Lincoln, but are only nine-hole courses and not accredited by the AFGL.
Papio Greens is hoping the FootGolf qualifier tournament continues to build steam and becomes an annual event at the course.