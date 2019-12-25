Boy’s recap
Gretna 44, Benson 32 — Ely Doble led the way for the Dragons in this victory. Doble finished with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Clay Frost added 11 points, while Hershal Vuksich finished with 10 points. The Dragons outscored Benson 16-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away with this one.
Westside 64, Gretna 41 — The Dragons could not overcome a two point first quarter and only ten points at the half as they dropped their contest to Westside. Westside shot 22-for-44 from the field to pace their offensive effort. Gretna scored 31 points in the second half, but could not get enough stops defensively to make this a close game.
Lexington 69, Ralston 59 — The Rams held a 28-24 lead at the half but were outscored 23-13 in the third quarter and 22-18 in the fourth quarter to drop this contest. The Rams fall to 2-3 with this loss.
Girl’s recap
Benson 54, Gretna 52 — Avery Kallman finished with 17 points to lead the Dragons in this one. Hanna Spearman finished with 13 points and sophomore Jenna Marshall finished with eight points. Gretna fall to 1-4 with this loss. The Dragons have had four of their five games be decided by five or less points. In those games, they are 0-4.
Ralston 51, Lexington 49 — The Rams won this one on comeback fashion, after falling behind 15-5 after the first quarter. They outscored the rams 15-8 in the fourth quarter to win this one. Stellar Senior Natalya Wells led the way for Ralston, recording 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting.
All weekend results finalized after publication due to holiday deadlines. They will be in the Jan. 1 edition.