Wrestling districts took place throughout the course of the weekend and there were many individual state qualifiers. The criteria to qualify for the individual state championship was finishing top four in their respective weight classes.
The state championships will take place Thursday through Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Here are the state qualifiers separated by weight class.
Class A:
106: Mohamud Abdi (Omaha Bryan), Tyler Durden (Papio South), Dominic Martinez (Papio), Micah Bernal (Gretna)
113: Truman Koehler (Bellevue East), Jacob Williams (Papio), Cam Ralston (Papio South), Ayden Hall (Gretna), Noor Salat (Omaha Bryan)
120: Kenny Needham (Papio South), Garrett Grice (Bellevue East), Jordan Bobier (Papio)
126: Grant Moraski (Bellevue West), Kyrell Jordan (Bellevue East), Ian Rudner (Papio), Daniel Rangel-Kramp (Papio South)
132: Josh Richardson (Papio), Daniel DeRosier (Bellevue East), Dylan Shelden (Gretna), John Enzolera (Papio South)
138: Luke Figi (Gretna), Tobin Wingender (Omaha Bryan), Caelan Hester (Bellevue East), Stone Sindelar (Papio South), Cody Niemiec (Papio)
145: Alex Irizarry (Papio South), Coleton Haggin (Papio), Keegan McArtor (Gretna)
152: Dalton Flibotte (Bellevue East), Cole Price (Papio)
160: William McCann (Bellevue West), Caleb Connor (Papio South)
170: Ashton Evans (Bellevue East), Jack McDonnell (Bellevue West), Jack Larchick (Gretna), Trace Marco (Papio South), Chase Pokett (Omaha Bryan)
182: Carson Maas (Papio), TJ Huber (Gretna), Cade Schendt (Papio South)
195: Alek Abels (Papio), James Keller (Bellevue West), Jackson Arend (Gretna)
220: Benjamin Hazel (Bellevue West), Breken Heiman (Gretna), Tyler Robinson (Papio South), Jaylon Walker (Omaha Bryan)
285: Preston Welch (Bellevue East)
Class B:
113: Evan Vertuli (Platteview)
120: Jeremy McKee (Ralston), Aiden Riha (Platteview)
126: Micheal Mass (Ralston)
132: Nick Demonte (Platteview), Caden Corcoran (Ralston)
145: Noah Talmadge (Ralston), Garrett Johnson (Platteview)
152: Elliot Steinhoff (Platteview)
170: Brandon Kabourek (Omaha Gross)
195: Aaron Fowler (Ralston)
285: David Hernandez (Ralston)