Papillion-La Vista run-ruled Millard West 10-0 in four innings in the first round of the Class A State Tournament at Smith Softball Complex in Hastings. The Monarchs face the winner of Gretna/Millard South at 8 p.m.
Summary: After Papillion-La Vista'a Jordyn Bahl finished the Wildcats in order in the top of the first, Mia Jarecki leadoff with a double to the center field fence in the bottom of the inning.
Two batters later, Bahl clubbed a two-run homer to lead 2-0.
In the bottom of the second inning, Kate Voisin singled to lead off for the Monarchs and then Sophia Hurst SAC bunted to move Voisin to second. Haley Wilwerding was hit by pitch before both stole bases to move the runners to second and third.
Jarecki hit a SAC fly in the next at bat for Papio to lead 3-0.
The Monarchs continued to tack on in the third inning with two outs. After Kaylee Wagner walked, Voisin homered to extend their lead to 6-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, Mia Jarecki ran out a bunt for a single and then stole second. She came home after a Maggie Vasa single. Brooke Dumont then ended the game at 10-0 with a three-run home run to right center field.
Top performers: Bahl allowed no hits with nine strikeouts on the mound and added a two-run homer at the plate. Jarecki and Voisin combined for four runs, four hits and three RBI.
From the coach: "We played really well. They had good at bats, Jordy threw good and the defense was ready. It was a good start."
- Papillion-La Vista head coach Todd Petersen