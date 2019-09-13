Bellevue West uses explosive offense to move to 3-0 on the season
Summary: Bellevue West took the opening kickoff and on the first play, running back Jevyon Ducker took the ball 65 yards for the touchdown. After the two-point conversion, the Thunderbirds went up 8-0.
Papio South answered with a nine play drive and field goal from Trenton Brehm to make it 8-3.
On the ensuing possession, the Thunderbirds got Ducker in the end zone again, this time on a 23 yard screen pass from Nate Glantz. The extra point made it 15-3.
After a Papio South punt, Ducker took the first play 79 yards for a touchdown, giving him three touchdowns in the first quarter. Bellevue West led 23-3 with 2:54 left in the opening quarter.
Papio South had a long next possession, but ultimately turned the ball over on downs.
On the next possession for the Thunderbirds, Zavier Betts fumbled trying to make a play and Dallas Rogers recovered for Papio South. The Titans then went three and out.
Betts quickly bounced back, catching a 70 yard touchdown pass from Glantz to put the Thunderbirds up 29-3. After a Papio South punt, Betts struck again. This time a 98 yard pitch and catch from Glantz and Bellevue West went up 37-3.
A brief altercation between the teams ensued heading into the half with the Thunderbirds up 37-3.
To start the second half, Papio South drove down the field, aided by three penalties by Bellevue West, but were stopped again on fourth down.
On the next Bellevue West possession, Nate Glantz fumbled the ball after being hit on a QB run, but the Thunderbirds quickly got the ball back after a Connor Crandall pass was picked off by Jack Mcdonnell.
After a five yard penalty that put the Thunderbirds at their own 15, Ducker broke another one, going 85 yards to the end zone. Bellevue West went up 44-3.
After a Papio South punt, back up running back LJ Richardson scored from 22 yards, making it 51-3 Bellevue West. This would be the final score.
Notable Players: Jevyon Ducker finished with four total touchdowns. Zavier Betts had two long touchdown catches and had 200 yards receiving. Nate Glantz threw three touchdown passes and passed for 283 yards. For Papio South, Landon Jewell had nine catches and Ian Medeck had six.
From the coach: "It's really exciting and I coached defense for 12 years and we talk all the time about who are you going to take away? We have elite receivers, an elite running back and the quarterback is getting better every week" Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman on the explosiveness of the offense.