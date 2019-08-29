The Titans outscored the Monarchs 32-0 in the third quarter to open the season with a 42-14 victory at Foundation Field Thursday.
Summary: The Monarchs received the ball to start the contest and made quick work of the Titan defense. After running back Cole Price opened the game with a 29-yard run and then inside the Titan 10-yard line, running back Jake Koory finished the drive with a 2-yard TD to put Papio up 10-0 with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter.
On the ensuing possession, the Titans moved the ball inside the Papio 30 facing third down when quarterback Connor Crandall was intercepted by Papio's Kaden Johnson.
After a Papio punt, the Titans marched down the field and ended a 10-play drive with a 21-yard field goal for a 7-3 score with 5:44 left in the first half.
The Monarchs had a big opportunity to score before half. A Papio South punt only went nine yards for Papio to take over at the Titan 23-yard line with just over a minute left.
After three plays, Papio's 37-yard field goal attempt with 15 seconds left flew wide right to head into halftime with Papio leading 7-3.
Less than a minute into the third quarter, Papio South took the lead and never looked back. After a 61-yard rush by running back Nick Sich, the Titans went back to him the next play for a 26-yard TD. A successful two-point conversion put the Titans ahead 11-7.
After a Papio three and out, the Titans went back to Sich on second down for a 28-yard TD to lead 19-7 after a two-point conversion with nine minutes left in the third quarter.
Papio South's Jack Warner intercepted a pass on the next possesssion that led to a 30-yard touchdown from Crandall to wide receiver Landon Jewell that included a two-point conversion to lead 27-7 with 5:11 left in the third.
The Titans added a rushing TD by Jaden Quelette with 2:49 left in the third after a Papio three and out.
After being outscored 32-0 in the third, the Monarchs scored in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Lane Harris to wide receiver Owen McLaughlin for a 35-14 scored with 4:52 left in the game.
After a Monarch and Titan three and out on the next two possession, Papio South's Jewell returned a punt for a TD to seal the win with a minute left.
Papio fumbled on the ensuing possession for the Titans to take a knee to end the Papio rivalry.
Notable players: Papio South's Sich ran for two touchdowns while Jewell added a receiving and punt return TD. Papio's Price carried the majority of the offensive load rushing 13 times and tight end Will Hubert caught two passes for 28 yards.
From the coach: "I'm just super happy for our kids, especially our seniors. We had a really good summer and we told the kids before the game it was going to pay off. It didn't pay off in the first half, but we were okay at halftime."
- Papillion-La Vista South head coach Tim Clemenger