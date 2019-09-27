Papio puts up big numbers on offense to take down Gretna.
Summary: Gretna took the opening kickoff and took the ball down the field for an opening touchdown. Zane Flores ran a QB sneak to cap off the drive. The extra point was good and Gretna took a 7-0 lead.
Papio answered with a touchdown of their own. Sophomore quarterback Kyle Ingwerson found Owen McLaughlin down the field for a 40 yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good and the game was tied at 7-7.
The game went scoreless until 6:23 left in the second quarter when Jake Koory found the end zone for Papio on a two yard rush. The two-point conversion was successful and the the Monarchs took a 15-7 lead.
Papio got the ball back and tried to mount a two minute drill to pad their lead, but Gretna's Alec Kerns picked off an Ingwerson pass. Gretna drove down the field and a Brendan Franke field goal made the score 15-10 Papio heading into the half.
Shortly into the second half, Papio struck again. Ingwerson found Zach Malone for 52 yards and a Monarch touchdown. After another successful two-point conversion, the score was 23-10 Papio.
Papio quickly got the ball back on the next possession after a Zane Flores pass was intercepted by Troy Almaguer, who was all over the field in this game. Cole Price capped off the drive with a two yard touchdown rush and it became 31-10 Papio.
Gretna got back in this game quickly, when Colby Scholl caught a touchdown pass from Flores to make it 31-17. Gretna's defense held and the Dragons got the ball back down 14.
Flores drove the Dragons down the field and Coby Speer ran in a screen pass from Flores to make it 31-23. The two-point conversion was not good and the score remained.
Gretna got the ball back after a Cole Price fumble with a chance to tie the game, but were forced to punt after a defensive stand from Papio.
The Monarchs drove the ball down the field and after a strong run from Cole Price, Ingwerson ran the ball in from the two yard line and made it 38-23. This would be the final score after a turnover on downs from Gretna.
Notable Players: For Papio, Kyle Ingwerson threw two touchdown passes and added one on the ground. Jake Koory and Cole Price added rushing touchdowns. Zach Malone and Owen McLaughlin each had a receiving touchdown. For Gretna, Zane Flores threw two touchdown passes and added one on the ground. Colby Scholl and Coby Speer each had a receiving touchdown.
From the Coaches: "I'm really, really proud of the way they have been responding to us as coaches and more importantly responding to each other." Papillion-La Vista head coach Tim Williams on his team.
"We played pretty well on that side of the ball and we were able to throw the ball around and hit some short passes and make some plays." -Gretna head coach Mike Kayl on the offense