Ralston falls to Mount Michael in season opener after fourth quarter surge by the Knights.
Summary: Ralston received the ball to start the contest and went three and out to start. However, after the punt, Mount Michael gave the ball back to the Rams after a fumble on their second play of the game.
The Rams were not able to capitalize on the turnover, as the drive stalled on a turnover on downs. To end the first quarter, the Knights and Rams traded punts to keep the score tied at 0-0. Rashad Madden had a solid first quarter with a couple runs that jump started the offense, but he hurt his ankle and did not return.
To start the second quarter, The Knights went three and out and were forced to punt. The Rams then leaned on Max Wells and Luke Ranck to get into the end zone for the first time.
Wells had four rushes and Ranck had three catches on this drive, while Paces capped it off with a touchdown pass on a beautifully drawn up play to his tight end Caleb O'Brien to make it 6-0. Their two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.
The Rams defense then forced the Knights into another three and out and got the ball back to Paces and the offense. However, the Rams offense was also forced into a three and out.
The Knights ended the half with a long touchdown drive, capped off by a quarterback keeper from Ben Demayo with 42 seconds left in the half. The extra point was good and the Rams ran the clock out to end the half with a 7-6 Mount Michael lead.
To start the second half, The Knights were forced into a punt after a three and out and Ralston wasted no time taking the lead back. After the punt, the Rams stormed down the field off the back of a 20 yard pass from Paces to running back Patrick Beach. Paces finished off the drive with a one yard run to give the Rams a 12-7 lead with 6:49 left in the third. The two-point conversion attempt was no good again for Ralston.
This was the only score of the third quarter and Ralston entered the fourth quarter with a 12-7 lead.
The Knights started the fourth quarter off with another QB keeper touchdown from Demayo to make it 13-12 after an unsuccessful two-point conversion.
Ralston took over possession down by one and on the fifth play of the drive, Paces was picked off by Mount Michael's Keaton Stec.
Ben Demayo made it a 20-12 lead for the Knights with 6:40 left in the game after his third rushing touchdown of the game.
The Rams took back over possession down by eight and started driving down the field. They got all the way to the Knights 30 yard line when Paces was sacked on fourth down to end the game.
The Knights took three knees after the turnover on downs to run out the clock and finish the game with a 20-12 victory.
Notable Players: Senior quarterback Jahrran Paces finished with two total touchdowns, one passing and one rushing. TE Caleb O'Brien hauled in a touchdown pass. Luke Ranck finished with four receptions, including three on their first touchdown drive.
From the coach: On QB Jahrran Paces and his leadership. "When he's leading he is as good as they come and we are going to expect a lot out of him. He led all the way through the end and he's got a great attitude about this and he's gonna right the ship for us this next week."
Ralston head coach Jason Fink