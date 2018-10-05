The Papillion-La Vista football team went for the win in overtime, but came up short in a 17-16 loss against Millard North Friday.
The Monarchs were riding a three-game win streak before the loss and drop to a 3-4 record with an away game at Elkhorn next Friday.
Highlights: Papio received first and put together a 13-play drive to start the game from its own 32-yard line. After a holding call stalled the Monarch drive inside the MN 15-yard line, Papio settled for a 39-yard field goal.
Millard North responded with a field goal of its own to tie the game at 3-all with 1:31 left in the first quarter.
After each team traded punts twice, the Monarch offense put together a 4-play drive that started at the MN 41-yard line. Quarterback Conner Barnett ended the scoring drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass to running back Caden Kirby to put Papio ahead 10-3 with 3:36 left in the half.
A Millard North three and out on offense put the game at halftime.
After a Papio and two Millard North punts to open the second half, the Monarch offense started to gain momentum on their second drive of the third quarter.
A 38-yard rush by Barnett during the drive set Papio up for a 37-yard field goal later in the drive. The kick missed wide though to give Millard North the ball back at its own 20 with 48 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Mustangs ate up over eight minutes of clock to put the ball in the endzone and tie the game at 10-all with 4:45 left in the game.
Papio moved the ball into MN territory on the ensuing drive but were forced to punt with 3:26 left.
On the next possession, Millard North started at its own 9-yard line and moved the ball to the Papio 39-yard line to force a second down with 20 seconds left and no timeouts. The Mustangs made a surprising move to try a 45-yard field goal that came up a few yards short.
The Monarchs would kneel the ball to head into overtime tied at 10-all.
Millard North started overtime with the ball at the Papio 10-yard line and capitalized on a passing TD on third down to put them ahead 17-10.
On the ensuing play for the Monarchs, Barnett kept the read option and scored on a 10-yard TD to put Papio an extra-point from heading into a second overtime.
However, Papio decided to go for the two-point conversion to win the game. On the attempt, Barnett kept the read option and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage to end the game.
Top performers: Barnett rushed 20 times for 80 yards, adding a rushing and passing TD. Kirby rushed five times for 33 yards and caught three passes for 25 yards and a TD.
From the coach: "Millard (North) always gets better as the season goes on," Papio coach Randy Huebert said. "It's just frustrating for our kids cause we really competed hard and I was proud of the way our kids played."