The Gretna softball team clinches a Class A State Tournament berth with a 13-5 win over Lincoln Southeast in the District A-2 championship game at home Friday.
Highlights: Lincoln Southeast opened the game with three runs on Gretna starting pitcher Megan Eurich, who only lasted one out before being replaced by Grace Buffington to get out of the first inning.
In the bottom of the first, Brooke Andrews and Emily Reid responded with a solo homer each to put the Dragons back within one run at 3-2.
A rain delay pushed the start of the second inning to an hour later at 12:30.
The Dragons would take the lead in the bottom of the third inning off back-to-back solo home runs by Maeya Gydesen and Reid to open the inning.
Later inning the inning, Taylor Stamm reached on an error and advanced to second to score Ensley Frame and move Creighton Taylor to third base. Taylor and Stamm would score in the next at bat off a sacrifice by Mackenzie DeVine to put the Dragons up 7-3.
After the Knights added a run in the top of the fourth, Gydesen added another lead off home run in the bottom of the inning to make the score 8-4.
Lincoln Southeast cut the Gretna lead to 8-5 in the top of the fifth inning.
Gretna would break through with five runs in the fifth to put away the Knights. Taylor reached on an error to score Kalee Higdon and then Jayden Haley walked to score Frame for a 10-5 Gretna lead.
In the next at bat, Andrews hit a bases-clearing triple to run rule the Knights in six innings, by a score of 13-5, and to crown the Dragons as District A-2 champions and earn a berth in the Class A State Tournament in Hastings.
Top performers: Gydesen finished 3-for-4 with two home runs and Reid ended 2-for-4 with two home runs, while Andrews added a home run, triple, three intentional walks and four RBI's.
Buffington pitched five 2/3 innings of relief, allowing two runs on seven hits to earn the win.
From the coach: "She was exceptional today. That's a really good hitting team and a really good offensive team," Gretna head coach Bill Heard said. "The best part about it is Grace didn't get to start and she wanted to start, so she had to swallow it a little bit. She made it about the team and not about herself. It says a ton about her as a kid."