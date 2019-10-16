Gross falls to Crete 10-2 in the first round of the Class B State Tournament
Summary: Abbie Jo Gaube kicked things off for Gross Catholic with a bang, as she hit a lead off home run to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
Crete drove in three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead. Pitcher Lexi Mach helped her own cause by driving in two runs on a single to left field.
Gross got another solo home run in the second inning, this time from Ellie Zoucha, to make it 3-2. The Cougars left two runners on base.
In the bottom of the second, Crete brought in three more runs to make it 6-2 Cardinals. Morgan Maly drove in two runs for Crete. Crete used four singles in a row to get runners into scoring position.
In the top of the third, Gross got two, two out singles from Rachel Jacobson and Raegan Hughes, but could not turn those into runs. Crete kept the lead at 6-2.
Gross brought in Ellie Zoucha in the bottom of the third to pitch and Zoucha was able to keep the score at 6-2 heading into the fourth inning.
In the top of the fourth, Abbie Jo Gaube recorded her third hit of the game, this time a double down the left field line. However, the Cougars could not cut into the lead and the score remained 6-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, left fielder Rosie Brokke made the first two outs, including an impressive catch running into the fence to prevent a big hit from Lexi Mach.
Gross went three up, three down in the top of the fifth to keep the score at 6-2 Crete.
Gross and Ellie Zoucha were able to hold the Crete lead at 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Cougars went three up, three down again in the sixth inning and could not cut into the deficit heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Crete got their first base hit since the third inning in the bottom of the sixth and their first two batters got on base. Morgan Maly picked up her third and fourth RBI of the game and made the score 8-2 Crete. A home run from Cassidy Skillet ended the game at 10-2 in the bottom of the sixth.
Gross will play Norris tomorrow at 9 a.m.
Notable players: Abbie Jo Gaube and Ellie Zoucha both hit solo home runs. Abbie Jo Gaube finished with three hits and was just a triple shy of the cycle. Jordan Skradski and Rachel Jacobson each recorded a hit for the Cougars.
From the coach: "For us, it's kinda a repeat of what we did last year. I think it was nerves. Just a little over anxious. I think once we settled in, our defense started to step up. We just didn't have the offense we've been having and the girls know they need to make those adjustments at the plate. Last year we lost the first game and then made a run, so I'm hoping for the same thing."
- Gross Catholic head coach Michala Jacobson