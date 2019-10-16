Gretna outscored Millard South 10-3 in the last two inning to win 12-7 in the first round of the Class A State Tournament at Smith Softball Complex Wednesday. The Dragons face Papio at 8 p.m.
Summary: The Dragons were shut down in order to start the game. Then in the bottom of the inning with one out, Millard South hit a solo homer to center field to lead 1-0.
The Patriots loaded the bases before turning a double play. Ensley Frame caught a pop out at second base and then threw to third base for a force out with the Millard South runner not tagging up to get out of the inning.
In the top of the third inning, Gretna's Billie Andrews homered to tie the game at 1-1.
With one out in the bottom of the third, Millard South tagged a two-run homer to lead 3-1.
The Dragons responded in the top of the fourth inning. Jayden Haley hit a solo homer to cut the Patriot lead to 3-2.
Millard South responded with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth.
Gretna offense started to get going in the sixth inning. With one out, Frame and Faith Mills hit back-to-back singles and then, with two outs, Nyleigh Carbaugh homered for Gretna to lea-d 5-4.
In the bottom of the inning, Millard South responded with its own three-run homer to take back a 7-5 lead.
The Dragons continued to show fight in their last at bat. Kalee Higdon opened the inning with a homer to trail by one run. Then Jerzi Rowe walked and Andrews singled to put runners on first and second.
In the next at bat, a passed ball moved the runners to second and third before Millard South struck out Frame. Mills, in the next at bat, gave back Gretna the lead with a three-run homer to lead 9-7.
Two of the next three Gretna batters reach base before Jenna Marshall hit a three-run homer of her own to extend the Dragon lead to 12-7.
Rowe came into pitch for the Dragons and threw a one-two-three inning to seal the victory.
Top performers: Carbaugh, Marshall and Mills tallied three run home runs while Haley and Andrews added solo homers.
From the coach: "I was really, really, proud of our toughness. We stayed in the fight long enough to give ourselves a chance. We didn't play well through three or four innings. We really got in our own way but the one thing we did was we competed."
- Gretna head coach Bill Heard