After losing game one Friday, Gretna wins Game 2 Saturday by a score of 7-4 over Fremont (First State Bank) to tie the series at 1-1. Game 3 is to start ASAP with winner being crowned as Nebraska Legion Class A State Champion and will head to regionals in Hastings next week.
Summary: The Dragons started the scoring in the top of the second inning. A leadoff walk by Quinn Mason was followed by a Evan Beran SAC bunt to move Mason to second. In the next at bat, Bryant Jeary tallied a RBI single to score Mason and lead 1-0.
In the third inning, Gretna's Caden Opfer singled home a run and then, two batters later, Mason knocked a two-run homer to lead 4-0.
Fremont notched the scoreboard in the fourth inning for a 4-1 Gretna lead.
The Dragons increased their lead in the fifth inning. Beran singled home a run followed by a SAC fly by Jeary. Beran then scored on a passed ball to lead 7-1.
Fremont scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the inning for a 7-2 score.
Fremont attempted a comeback in the bottom of the seventh with bases loaded and no outs, but could only manage two runs for a 7-4 final.
Notable players: Gretna Post 216 starter Joe Weis pitched six inning in the win, while Jeary and Mason notched two RBI each.