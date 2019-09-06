The Titans use their great defense to move to 2-0 on the season.
Summary: The Titans got the ball first in this one and went 80 yards to the end zone. Dallas Rogers went into the fullback slot and took the hand off from Connor Crandall to make it 6-0. The extra point was no good so the score stayed at 6-0.
After the two teams traded punts, Gretna got on the board after a 29 yard touchdown pass from freshman QB Zane Flores to wide receiver Coby Speer. This put the Dragons up 7-6 with 1:06 left in the first quarter.
With 7:50 left in the second quarter, the Titans struck again. Connor Crandall hit a streaking Jackson Horn in stride and Horn outran the defender for the 74 yard touchdown pass. This was a huge moment in the game for the Titans and their offensive confidence.
Gretna and Papio South would trade punts after this and the game went into halftime with a 13-7 score.
Gretna opened up the second half with the ball and on the second play of the drive, Flores was intercepted by Trenton Brehm and the Titans took over with fantastic field position. However, the Dragons defense stood strong and forced Papio South to punt.
Later in the quarter, Papio South picked off Flores again, but the play was called back after a roughing the passer call. The Dragons drove to the Papio South 30, but a great read by the safety Cade Schendt led to another Titan interception.
Papio South drove down the field and with 11:19 left in the game, Nick Sich found the end zone for the Titans. After a successful two-point conversion, Papio South went up 21-7.
With six minutes left in the game, the Dragons were forced to go for it on fourth down. QB Jamison Arkfeld took a shot down the field but the pass fell incomplete leading to a turnover on downs.
After a stop by the Dragons defense, Papio South missed their first field goal attempt of the game.
Gretna took back over and after some pressure from the Papio South defensive line, Arkfeld threw a pick to linebacker Zach Circle for the third Titan interception of the game.
Papio South capped off the scoring with a field goal from Trenton Brehm to make it 24-7 with 1:22 left in the game. That would be the final.
Notable Players: Dallas Rogers and Nick Sich both had a rushing touchdown for the Titans. Jackson Horn caught a touchdown pass from Connor Crandall as well. For Gretna, Coby Speer caught a touchdown pass from Zane Flores.
From the Coaches: "It gave us confidence and got our kids going and it was huge on the scoreboard and same thing confidence wise. It was good for our kids". -Papillion-La Vista South head coach Tim Cleminger on the 74 yard touchdown pass form Crandall to Horn
"We did a 180 as far as last week we weren't real physical up front and we were a lot better up front and with our linebackers". -Gretna head coach Mike Kayl on the defense