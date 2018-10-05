Papillion-La Vista needed just three innings to down Fremont 12-0 in the District A-1 championship Friday. The Monarchs extended their state record of 26 straight state appearances while also improving to 31-0 on the season.
Highlights: After Madeline Vejvoda walked to open the game, Mia Jarecki blasted a two-run homer to give Papio a 2-0 lead.
The Monarchs added seven runs in the second inning. After scoring a run on an error, Madeline Vejvoda blasted a three-run home run to make it 6-0 in favor of the Monarchs. Back-to-back singles by Jarecki and Brooke Dumont scored another run before a Jordyn Bahl two-run homer.
Vejvoda hit her second homer of the game, this one a two-run shot, in the third inning before a double by Bahl scored Alexis De Los Reyes to make it 12-0 and end the game.
Top performers: Vejvoda went 2 for 2 with two homers, five RBIs and three runs scored as the Monarch lead-off hitter. Jarecki and Bahl added a combined five hits and five RBIs.
Ciara Peters scored a pair of runs and doubled.
Bahl pitched a three-inning shutout, allowing three hits and striking out five.
From the coach: "The last week and a half we've really been on time hitting it. And that's what we want to do. I think we're ready (for state)."
- Papio coach Todd Petersen