Bellevue West gets out to early lead and stays ahead to move to 4-0.
Summary: Bellevue West took the opening kickoff and drove down the field for a touchdown. The drive was capped off by a one yard touchdown run from Jevyon Ducker from the wildcat formation.
The two-point conversion from the Thunderbirds was successful and they took an 8-0 lead.
The Storm were able to answer on their first possession, with a touchdown from Eli Hustad on a pass from Elliot Brown. The extra point was good and the score moved to 8-7.
The proven Nate Glantz and Zavier Betts was on again tonight. Glantz found Betts for a 35 yard touchdown pass to make the score 14-7. The two-point conversion was good and the Thunderbirds took a 16-7 lead.
This was the score heading into the second quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Elkhorn South was stopped, causing a turnover on downs and the ball went back to Bellevue West.
The Thunderbirds took a 22-7 lead with 7:58 left in the second quarter after Glantz found Ducker out of the backfield for a 45 yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion was no good and the score remained 22-7.
After a couple of punts by both teams, Glantz found Betts again, this time for a 33 yard touchdown pass. The Thunderbirds went up 29-7 and took that lead into halftime.
Elkhorn South received the ball to start the second half, but were quickly stopped. On the punt, a bad snap caused a blocked punt and Bellevue West took over with fantastic field position.
They made it count after Ducker scored his third touchdown of the game, this time a two yard rush from the wildcat formation once again. Bellevue West went up 36-7.
The stout Bellevue West defense was able to hold the Storm to just one touchdown in the second half.
Eli Hustad scored his second touchdown of the game to make it 36-13. The extra point was blocked.
The Thunderbirds scored once again late in the fourth quarter one a pass from Nate Glantz to Zavier Betts, but it was called back after a penalty.
The Thunderbirds won the game convincingly, 36-13.
Notable players: Jevyon Ducker caught a touchdown pass and ran for two more. Zavier Betts hauled in two touchdown passes with a third being called back on a penalty. Nate Glantz threw three touchdown passes and made multiple key throws on third and fourth down.
From the coach: "That's a very, very good football team that we were able to shut down. They got a score early and a score late, I'll take the middle the whole time." -Head coach Michael Huffman on the Thunderbirds defense