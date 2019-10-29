Omaha Public Schools announces the 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame Class Oct. 18. OPS will induct nine new members into the hall of fame at the 14th annual induction ceremony at Metro Community College — North Campus on Nov. 23.
Two of the nine recipients have ITG ties. Mike Bahun is from Bellevue and attended Omaha Bryan High School and Charlie Rush grew up in Bellevue and graduated from Bellevue High School.
Charlie Rush — Started his athletic career at Bellevue High School playing baseball, football and wrestling before attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This diverse background in athletics built a strong foundation for his future coaching career as he jumped in with both feet in his first position, coaching every male and female sport at Walton Junior High and High School. From there he went west to coach wrestling at Pius X for four years before moving north to coach wrestling and football at Bishop Ryan in North Dakota.
Rush later served as athletic director for Bishop Ryan for three years.
Returning to Omaha in 1977, Rush was brought on as athletic director at Omaha Northwest High School, where he would stay for 25 years. During his first 16 years as AD, Northwest won 10 state championships along with 10 runner-up finishes across multiple sports, as well as numerous Metro championships and district championships. Rush also served as chairman of the Metro Board of Control twice, and in 2012 was inducted into the Northwest High School Hall of Fame.
Charlie and his wife Sharee have been married for 58 years and have four children (Tom, Teresa, Tim, and Tammy) and five grandchildren.
Mike Bahun - Attended Omaha Bryan High School and was a featured part of the football, wrestling and baseball teams. In baseball he was selected as a Converse High School All-American his senior year, and for wrestling he broke the Nebraska state record for takedowns.
He attended Iowa State University on a baseball scholarship and was voted an All-Big 8 Outfielder and ISU Offensive Player of the Year his junior season with a .327 batting average and 24 RBIs. He also recorded 14 doubles, three home runs and 31 stolen bases as the designated hitter his junior season.
After graduation, Bahun continued his baseball career by joining the Sioux City Explorers and was selected as 1997’s Professional Player of the Year.
Mike lives in Kansas City with Keri, his wife of 14 years, and their twin daughters. Mike has recently been named the Director of Player Development at Creighton University, and is also the founder and president of Fundraising University, an organization of former athletes and coaches who assist children’s athletic teams with their funding.
• The Nebraska Capitol Conference announced their 2019 All-NCC Softball selections. Six Trojans were selected between the three teams.
Senior Abby Husing earned First-Team All-NCC honors and sophomore Alex Stoner was selected to the second team while senior Emma Lewis, senior Kailee Burkhardt and junior Leah Trumble notched honorable mention honors.
• The River Cities Conference announced their 2019 All-RCC Softball selections.
Ralston’s Kennedy Walls and Gross Catholic’s Abbie Jo Gaube earned first-team honors.
Honorable mention: Gross — Karlie Chonis, Raegan Hughes, Brooklynn Kottich, Jordan Skradski and Mackenna Sidzyik; Ralston — Morgan Beaty, Logan Corcoran, Alex Johnson, Morgan Letak and Chloe Wagner.