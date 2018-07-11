Bellevue and Papillion was well represented at the Special Olympics USA Games July 1-6 in Seattle.
Six area athletes earned medals at the national special Olympics event. The USA Games is an event to “showcase the abilities of athletes with intellectual disabilities and the impact of Special Olympics through world-class competition, inspirational experiences, and modeling inclusion for all,” according to the USA games website.
The USA Games have been held every four years since its inception in 2006. This year, more than 4,000 athletes and coaches from all 50 states — and Washington D.C. — competed in 14 Olympic-type events.
Here are the area competitors and their accomplishments:
Isiah Pope and Thomas Cooperman, flag football — Pope, of Papillion, and Cooperman, a Bellevue resident, were both on the Nebraska flag football team that earned a silver medal in the Traditional Division I (Yellow) group after posting a 3-1 record.
The team fell to Iowa in the finals 24-6 before holding wins over Iowa, Kentucky and Idaho prior to the loss. Cooperman played quarterback for the team while Pope was one of four athletes to carry the torch into the stadium for the opening ceremonies.
The flag football team was coached by Joe Volpert of Papillion.
Brent Apo-Hruska, golf — The Bellevue resident competed with his stepfather, John Moen, in the unified golf competition, an alternate shot tourney. The Bellevue duo placed second in the top division after posting a three day total of 257 (79-89-89).
Apo-Hruska holed an eagle on day one with a chipped in from 130 yards out on a par 5. He also chipped in out of a sand trap and was awarded the flag from the hole the following day.
Nicole Eikmeier, bowling — The Papillion native earned a pair of gold medals in her USA Games trip. She bowled a 429 to win gold in the female High-Performance Division (the highest division).
She also combined with Omaha’s McKenna Stec to take first in the highest doubled division with a combined total of 875.
The bowling coach was Marge Volpert, also from Papillion and the wife of Joe Volpert.
Erin Morgan, track and field — The competitor from Bellevue earned four top-5 finishes on the track. She placed third in both the 400-meter relay and mini javelin. Morgan added showings of fourth in the 100 dash and fifth in the 200 dash.
Rachel Mulligan, track and field — Mulligan, a Papillion competitor competed in four events and placed in the top-6 of all four.
She was on the third-place 400 relay team and also took third in the 400 run. Mulligan notched a finish of fifth in the mini javelin and sixth in the 200.