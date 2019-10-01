Cody Ingold was named head coach of the Missouri Western men’s and women’s track and field and cross country team Sept. 10.
The former Bellevue West product was the first assistant coach in the history of the program that started three years ago. He also served as interim head coach of the programs during the summer of 2018 as the programs went through a transition at head coach.
Before going to Missouri Western, Ingold at St. Gregory was the head Men’s Cross Country for three seasons and head men’s track coach for two. He also assisted with both women’s programs as well. Under his guidance, the Cavaliers had 13 national qualifiers, three all-conference athletes, one All-American and one NAIA national champion.
Ingold was also an assistant coach at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, Doane College in Crete and Dana College in Blair. He worked with 84 all-conference performers, 31 conference champions, six All-Americans, two national runner-ups and two national champions.
In college at Doane, he was a member of the Tiger track program. He was a team captain, seven-time national qualifier in the multi-events and 4x400 relay and two-time NAIA All-American in the 4x400 relay. He was also honored with 2009 NAIA Individual Champion of Character award.
Three former area track and field athletes are in the Griffon program in sophomore Angel Walker, who went to Bellevue East, sophomore Grace Bryant, who went to Belleuve West, and junior Megan Gillen, who graduated from Platteview.
• Two former area coaches were inducted into the 2019 Nebraska Hall of Fame Sept. 22.
Former Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South volleyball coach Gwen Egbert and former Ralston baseball coach Curt Shockey were inducted at Lincoln East High School.
Egbert logged 700 career victories coaching Papillion-LaVista and Papillion-LaVista South volleyball teams to six state championships and seven state runner-up finishes over a 27-year career. Shockey coached the Rams to six state championships from 1986-1996. He won more than 1,000 games in high school and American Legion baseball contests.