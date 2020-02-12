The Nebraska Quakes softball program found a new home in La Vista and it is more than excited with the various upgrades that have come with the relocation.
The Quakes’ new girls-only, 21,000-square-foot facility, double their previous location, was introduced and shown off to current Quake athletes, alumni, parents, and community Feb. 1.
With 33 teams, which tallies up to around 500 girls, varying from the ages of seven to Quake alumni who now play college softball, able to use this new indoor facility, Vice President Dick Jablonski said it was a great day for the game of softball, and those within the area who love to play it.
“A facility like this just allows so many more girls to play the game of softball,” Jablonski said. “So many of these girls are working out extra, and here they can come in anytime they like to pitch or hit. For kids that really love this game, and there’s so many, it kind of becomes contagious for others, and maybe even more girls come in here and will workout all the time.
“Some of these girls are starting at 7 years old, and we do try to take it slow, because this game has to be fun. Everything we do here is to try and make it exciting and a good time just like the grand opening. This is a facility for all age groups and it’s fun for the younger kids to see the older kids workout and have the older athletes see the younger ones.”
From seeing all the batting cages and pitching cages, to seeing even some former Quakes now wearing some Creighton Blue Jay and Nebraska Cornhusker uniforms return for some workouts, it is a place that Jablonski said is sure to brighten the face of many softball enthusiasts.
“When you watch the kids walk in and you see the glow on their faces and you talk with the coaches about it too, this is a ‘wow’ facility. I’m not sure if there’s anything like this, honestly. This would be a great college facility, and we are just so blessed to have something like this and offer these girls this great facility.”
The Quakes new facility, “The Epicenter 2.0,” is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year around to all Quake players.