Bellevue East
Coach: Todd Porter (22nd season)
Outlook: The Chieftains are looking to make some noise in the state competition this year. Garrett Grice is the defending 113 state champion and will be the Chieftains 120 this season. Grice went 49-0 last season. Daniel DeRosier will wrestle at 132 and is a two time state medalist. Caelan Hester (138) and James Larsen (160) are both state former state qualifiers and will look to improve this year.
Bellevue West
Coach: Curtis Gocke (second season)
Outlook: Jack McDonnell (170) and Seth Gage (152) are both returning state qualifiers for the Thunderbirds and Eddie Martinez (220/285) is a three time letter winner. Dylan Campos (132) and Ben Hazel (220/285) are returning varsity starters. James Keller (195), Cody McCann (182) and Corey Simbre (106) look to provide depth.
Bryan
Coach: Jason Susnjar (fourth season)
Outlook: The Bears are led by Jaylon Walker (220), who was 50-3 last season and finished third in the state and was a district champion. Noor Salat (113) and Abdi Mohamed (132) are returning state qualifiers. Mohamud Abdi (106), Jake Schoenauer (182) and Toby Wingender (138/145) will all be competitive in their weight class for Omaha Bryan.
Papillion-La Vista
Coach: Chris Curry (fourth season)
Outlook: Cole Price (160) returns for the Monarchs after a second place finish at state last season. Cody Niemiec returns for his senior season after finishing third at states his freshman and sophomore season. Ian Rudner (126), Jordan Bobier (120), Carson Maas (182) and Landon Roberts (145) all are returning state qualifiers for Papillion-La Vista.
Papillion-La Vista South
Coach: Jason Branigan (17th season)
Outlook: Alex Irizarry (145) and Caleb Conner (152) are returning state placers for the Titans and will look to improve upon that this season. Parker Schendt (126), John Enzolera (132), Stone Sindelar (138), Ty Skidmore (160), Cade Schendt (182) and Tyler Robinson (220) are all returning state qualifiers that can help the Titans improve upon their 14-9 dual record last season.
Ralston
Coach: Jason Fink (13th season)
Outlook: Ralston is returning all ten varsity starters from last season and five state qualifiers. Mikey Mass (113/120), Caden Corcoran (126/132), Noah Talmadge (138/145), Miguel James (152/160) and David Hernandez (HWT) are all returning state qualifiers for the Rams. Four of the five did not place at states so that will be a main goal for them. Hernandez places sixth.
Gross, Gretna and Platteview did not return outlooks this season