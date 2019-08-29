Bellevue East
Head Coach: Courtney Smeby (seventh season)
2018 record: 10-23
Outlook: Bellevue East will look towards their seniors to lead the way this season. Nicole Binder, Keiley Hein and Ashley Stenger are all multiple letter winners for coach Smeby and will look to close their high school careers on a high note. Juniors Baylee Greene and Katie Mendick will also look to improve upon impressive sophomore seasons. The Chieftains will add some depth with junior Alicesen Gilbert, Christina Carozza and Baylee Egan who will all see more playing time.
Bellevue West
Head Coach: Christina Krajicek (sixth season)
2018 record: 21-17
Outlook: This Thunderbird group has a nice balance of experience and youth this season and they will look to capitalize on it. Led by five seniors, Bellevue West is rounded out by four sophomores and three freshman that will all look to improve and help the seniors in many ways. They are led by four year letter winner Makena Sobczyk and three year letter winners Brittney Sheibal and Jackie Abel, who will continue her volleyball career at Bellevue University upon graduation. The T-birds will also call upon seniors Mady Akerson and Maddy Madsen to help the younger players improve and learn.
Gretna
Head Coach: Mike Brandon (19th season)
2018 record: 23-8
Outlook: Gretna will look to improve upon an impressive 2018 season with four returning varsity starters, including two that have already committed to play collegiality. Senior Kenedy Schaecher was honorable mention all-EMC last season and has committed to playing at Northern Colorado when her high school career is finished. Junior Emma Prentice is another future college volleyball player, as she has committed to North Dakota State. Senior Lydia Yost is coming off of a First-Team EMC selection and will look to lead this team while Skylar McCune will look to improve upon an impressive freshman campaign. Seniors Lauren Anderson and Avery Mackling, juniors Shaina Russell and Avery Kallman and sophomore Brooklyn Schuler will add depth. This will also be their first season competing in the Metro.
Gross
Head Coach: Yvonne Carson (19th season)
2018 record: 13-17
Outlook: Gross is returning five starters from last year including senior Erin Ruane, one of the best middle blockers in the conference. They are also returning senior Julia Miller, Madeline Thompson and Kenzie Horihan along with junior Emily Thompson. Sami Koch, Megan Hardisty and Theo Mba will add depth.
Omaha Bryan
Head Coach: Nate Novotny (third season)
2018 record: 7-26
Outlook: Omaha Bryan is led by a core of seniors and juniors this season. Olivia Rickley, Bri Zubia, Nyajuol Lew and Mia Moore are the seniors that will lead the way. Juniors Kaitlyn Schwenn, Maddy Gates, Jordan Wattles, Bianca Gonzalez and Ninette Marquez all provide experience and depth.
Papillion-La Vista
Head Coach: John Svehla (first season)
2018 record: 25-14
Outlook: Coach Svehla has an experienced group in his first season at Papio. They Monarchs are led by seniors Chloe Paschal, Brooklyn Schram and Erica Broin, all of which are three year letter winners. They also have seniors Ashlee Fettin, Jamie Bac and Sammie Ziebarth. Juniors Norah Sis, Morgan Hickey and Logan Jeffus will add experience while Karli Ahlers, Sam Riggs and Allie Hinman will add depth.
Papillion-La Vista South
Head Coach: Katie Wright (third season)
2018 record: 18-18
Outlook: The Titans head into this season after finishing .500 a year ago. They will look to improve upon that record in coach Wright’s third season. They are led by two time letter winning seniors Sophie Hendrix and Daytan Vallinch along with juniors Andjelia Petrovic and Aliah Clark and sophomores Eva Legrand and Emma O’Neill.
Platteview
Head Coach: Shae Speth (second season)
2018 record: 16-14
Outlook: Platteview comes into this one after flipping their record last year, going from 14-16 in 2017 to 16-14 in 2018. After only losing three seniors to graduation, the Trojans have a lot of experience at key positions and consistency will be a main focus this season for Speth. Platteview is led by seniors Anna Koehler, Rachel MacDonald and Halle Johnson. Seniors Sophie Johnson, Piper Hart and Aubrey Staudt along with junior Kyra Gray will help provide experience and depth.