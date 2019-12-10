Bellevue West
Coach: Peg Speer (27th season)
Girls Outlook: Much like last season, the Thunderbirds have a young team with only three seniors, though, have a lot of potential with state qualifiers. Senior Grace Barta will lead the Thunderbirds in the 100 freestyle and 200-and-400 free relay teams. Sophomore McKenna Decker will be the one to watch though. She will be competing in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. She was a state finalist last season and set a school record in the 100 freestyle. Junior Isabella Hanson returns after being a state finalist last season. She will be doing the 500 and 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Grace Fettig will continue to progress in her second season doing the 100 fly. Senior Emma Daniels will look for a state berth in the 500 free and 100 breast while junior Ashleigh Ragone returns after missing last season with a broken hand and junior Elissa Treu will look to make a push in the 100 fly and 200 freestyle. The girls finished 18th at state last season.
Boys outlook: The Thunderbirds return a small team but an experienced team. Robbie Burke, a state qualifier, returns for the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle while taking part in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Seniors Tim Nixon and Eli Jaeger return with Nixon competing 200 and 500 freestyle and Jaeger doing the 100 free and 100 breaststroke. Senior Hayden Mixen and freshman Nathan Nixon will be the two Thunderbird diver. Sophomore Josh Bugay will look to take the next step in the 200 individual medley and 100 fly while sophomore Jarrett McQueen will look to do the same in the 50 freestyle. The boys finished 17th at state last season.
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South
Coach: Nick Baker (seventh season)
Girls outlook: The Monarchs return seven state qualifiers from last season. Seniors Chloe Click, Blake Dreher and Emma Jones return to lead the pack while juniors Lily Cunningham and Sydney Taake and sophomore Teresa Cavanaugh and Elizabeth Ford return after state qualifying season that finished Papio 15th. Olivia Dendinger will look to take the next step in the breaststroke and free style. Dreher is the lone diver from state last season, where she finished in sixth place. Click, Cunningham, Taake and Jones returns from the 200 medley relay state team. Cunningham and Taake will look to rebuild on their 24th and 25th finishes in the 50 freestyle, respectively. Papio has the tools to make another run in state.
Boys outlook: The Papio boys return six state qualifiers. Seniors Blake Brown, Joe Ciriaco and Sean McElmeel will look to grab another state berth while junior Blake Gross and sophomore Henry Belik and Daniel Keller will look to keep building for the Monarchs. As a team, they finished in sixth place at state last season. The 200 freestyle relay team of McElmeel, Ciriaco, Brown and Gross returns after a 16th-place finish at state, while the 200 medley team, featuring Ciriaco and McElmeel, finished second in state. The 400 relay team of Gross, Ciriaco and McElmeel returns after a fifth-place finish. The Monarchs relay teams are loaded. Getting individual qualifiers will be key for Papio.
Gretna
Coach: Kari Weihl (first season)
Girls outlook: The Dragons will be with a new coach for the second-straight year and will look to get some girl qualifiers this season. Senior Mary Matya returns after helping break the 400 free rely school record last season. Senior Anna Stednitz will look to build on her recording breaking school record for 100 breaststroke and help break the 200 medley school record. Junior Aisha Trye helped break all three relays last season and the 200 free, 200 IM, 50 feee, 100 free, 500 free and 100 backstroke. She’s capable of having a big season. Sophomores Isabella Lindberg and Lily Brophy helped break all-three relays last season. Freshman Juliana Anderson and Reese Naylon will look to make an instant impact their freshman seasons.
Boys outlook: The Dragons finished 22nd at state last season. Senior Kellen McLaughlin return after breaking the 50 free record last season and is a vital part to the relay teams. Sophomore Phillip Matya returns for breaststroke and broke the diving record last season. Sophomore Jon Galles broke school records for 200 IM, 100 fly and 500 free last season while also doing backstroke. Senior Tyler Schwartzkopf will look to finish his Gretna career on a high note. Freshmen Kalvin Hahn and Ethan Stuhr have a chance for an instant impact this winter. The boys team lost some good talent from last season, but will be alright if they can find replacements on relay teams.
Bellevue East/Platteview
Coach: Taylor Schultz (first season, fourth overall at school)
Girls outlook: The girls have plenty of depth but will need to figure out rotation. Junior Taylor Miller returns after qualifying for state last season. Senior Mikayla Wingate is back to compete in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke while senior Madison Nash will be relied upon in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Junior Ciara Steuve will compete in the freestyle events while freshmen Avary Rech will entering her career as a diver and Lillian Crouch will compete in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM. Senior Hannah Ferrin will give one last go at 100 freestyle and relay teams.
Boys outlook: Senior Caleb Budin is due for a breakout performance this season. He will be competing in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relaty team this season. The Chieftains will go as far as the senior. Senior Ian Wedergren returns for the 200 freestyle and junior Rafe Davenport will compete in the 100 freestyle and breaststroke. Senior Brody Wood returns too. Sophomore Caleb Conley will be the diver for the boys while the Chieftains will look for some underclassmen to step up. The boys lack depth so it will be important to find roles.
Ralston/Gross and Bryan didn’t return their previews