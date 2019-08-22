Gretna
Coach: Bill Heard (sixth season)
2018 record: 22-8
Outlook: The Dragons finished 1-2 in their first Class A State Softball Tournament and now move from the Eastern Midland Conference to the Metro Conference. Gretna will have some holes to fill in the corner infield. 2018 All-ITG Softball selection Brooke Andrews graduated leaving sophomore Ensley Frame to take over the second base position and spot start on the mound. Senior shortstop Billie Andrews, who’s a three-time All-Nebraska selection will command up the middle with Ensley before moving on to be a Husker. Senior Alyssa Morbach, junior Jayden Haley and junior Mackenzie Devine will headline the three outfield spots. Junior starting pitcher Grace Buffington returns after being the ace on the mound last season, while 2018 All-ITG Softball selection Maeya Gydesen returns to play first base. Junior Megan Eurich will pitch when Buffington is resting. Gretna will need to replace catcher Emily Reid along with the third base spot.
Ralston
Head coach: Margo Pruis-Trapp (third season)
2018 record: 9-21
Outlook: The Rams have a solid number of upperclassmen who contributed last season to carry into the 2019 season. Senior shortstop Kennedy Walls is the leader of the Ralston group, especially in the infield. Walls batted .393 with 12 RBI and 34 runs last season to go with 13 stolen bases. Senior centerfielder Logan Corcoran will lead the outfield after batting .364 with 34 RBIs and two homers. Both Walls and Corcoran were All-ITG honorable mention softball selections. Senior Morgan Beaty is returning at catcher. She batted .338 with 21 RBI and two homers and will play some outfield, leaving sophomore Eden Ryan (.336 average) to backup Beaty behind the dish. Junior second baseman Abby Heig will be looked on to take the next step after breaking out for a .291 average with 14 runs in 2018. Sophomore Kamille Adler will hold down first base after playing sparingly last season. Senior Elizabeth McCarty will play first and outfield, but only played in four games last season, while sophomore third baseman Alex Johnson looks to take the next step at the plate. Senior pitcher Morgan Letak will hold the majority of the duties on the mound after pitching over 82 innings last season. The Rams will need a couple sophomores to step up, while finding everyday roles in the corner outfield spots.
Papillion-La Vista
Head coach: Todd Petersen (13th season)
2018 record: 34-2 (Class A state runner-up)
Outlook: The Monarchs will be looking to cause havoc in Class A after losing two-straight games in the state championship to finish with their only two losses and as state runner-up. Papio’s junior class is filled with tons of talent. Junior starting pitcher Jordyn Bahl returns after finishing with a 24-2 record with 261 strikeouts helping her be named the 18th ranked overall player in the 2021 class. Bahl also batted .489 with 11 homers and 47 RBI to go with her All-ITG Softball honors. Junior Brooke Dumont will continue her presence behind the plated. The talented catcher batted .602 with six homers and 48 RBI to be named to the All-ITG Softball team. Abbie Wolfe and Kaylee Wagner will both play first with Wolfe able to play the outfield and Wagner to backup Dumont behind the plate. Wolfe batted .429 with nine RBI and Wagner finished 2018 with a .346 average and 22 RBI. Junior second baseman Mia Jarecki returns after batting .516 with 51 runs, 32 RBI and six homers to be named All-ITG. Wahoo Neumann transfer Maggie Vasa will take over shortstop replacing Creighton signee Madeline Vejvoda. The junior was Class C All-State last season. Jenna Hoelscher will play mainly third base and some outfield. The junior batted .341 with three homers and 18 RBI last season. Along with Wolfe and Hoelscher, junior Anna Fitzgerald and sophomore Sofia Hurst will fight for playing time in the outfield, while Bailee Lampman will pitch when Bahl needs a rest. The junior was 10-0 with a 2.90 ERA in 2018.
Papillion-La Vista South
Head coach: Tom Horton (first season)
2018 record: 18-16
Outlook: Head coach Tom Horton comes from Bellevue East to Papio South after nine seasonw with the Chieftains. He will have to replace two 2018 All-ITG Softball selections in AJ Gregory and Jayce Vacanti. Junior outfielder Lindsay Kelly returns as the Titans leading hitter after batting to a .382 average with 30 runs, while senior Nina Cuevas will head another outfield spot after hitting .333 with 16 runs. Senior Mia Orduna will play infield after finishing with 26 RBI last season. Senior Jackie Vote will pitch most games and play some outfield, while senior outfielder Maddie Swanson will fight for playing time in the outfield. Seniors Jenna Shewmaker and Rian Boub and junior Alexa Sidel all have the ability to catch while Boub and Sidel are able to play infield too. Junior infielder Abby Kudym and senior infielder Zoe Petrash will be a mainstay in the infield after batting .278 with 10 RBI and .385, respectively, last season. Junior Kenzie King and senior Maggie Stuhr will continue to progress on the varsity level, while junior Maddie Waszgis and freshmen Mariah Unverzagt and Gabbie Miranda see first-time varsity action. The Titans will need to find a consistency on the mound after posting a combined 6.14 ERA last season and will have to produce at the plate after losing 50 percent of their RBI production from 2018. With eight seniors, Papio South has the players and depth to make up the lost production.
Gross Catholic
Head coach: Michala Jacobson (sixth season)
2018 record: 19-12
Outlook: The Cougars made the Class B State Tournament as a seventh seed last season, finishing 2-2 in the tournament. Senior catcher Karlie Chonis, a 2018 All-ITG selection, returns behind the dish. She finished with a .396 average with 35 RBI, 27 runs and 10 homers in 2018. Senior Raegan Hughes will hold down first base, while senior shortstop Mackenna Sidzyik will command the middle of the field. Sidzyik hit .386 with 25 RBI and 26 runs. Another All-ITG selection in senior second baseman Abbie Jo Gaube, who batted .490 with 16 RBI, 35 runs and 15 doubles in 2018. Senior Rachel Jacobson returns on the mound and can play second or third base. Jacobson comes off a seven win and 16 RBI season. Junior Rosie Brokke will hold down an outfield postion after batting .364 in 18 games last fall. Sophomore’s Jenna Skradski and Jordan Stradski will provide support on the mound, while also being able to play infield and outfield, respectively. Sophomore Ellie Zoucha looks to take the next step on varsity, while sophomores Leia Groski, McKenna Buscher, Rosalie Maxwell and freshman Makenna Earnest will see their first action. The Cougars have a plethora of seniors and experience, so look for Gross to make some noise.
Bellevue East
Head coach: Casie Onken and Whitney Wilson (first season)
2018 record: 10-22
Outlook: Onken and Wilson take over as co-head coaches for the Chieftains. With only one senior, East holds nine juniors on the squad. Junior Samantha Reding returns to the outfield after hitting .389 with two homers and 16 stolen bases last fall. Sophomore Venessa Hineman will hold down another outfield spot, while junior outfielder Jill Mengel is back healthy. Atiana Rodriguez moves from second base last season to catcher this season with junior Payton Weaver providing backup behind the dish. Junior Reese Floro returns to the infield after hitting .375 with eight RBIs. Junior Olivia Holtz transfers from Bennington to add infield depth, while sophomore Haylee Johnson will see playing time in the infield. Juniors Kaylee White and Liana McMurtry will both compete for the second base position, while senior Libby Walls and Katie Cunningham will switch between pitching and third base. Walls hit. .313 on defense and held a 2.2 ERA on the mound, while Cunningham is working her way back to full strength after hitting .275 with 18 RBI last season. Junior Laynee Benne will provide depth as she can play anywhere. She had nine RBI last season.
Bellevue West
Head coach: Laura Kratochvil (sixth season)
2018 record: 14-16
Outlook: The senior-led T-birds head into 2019 with pieces in place from last season. West returns seven starters, who help break six offensive records in 2018, including runs, doubles, home runs, total bases, RBIs and on-base percentage. Senior Paige Stuck returns behind the plate after hitting .357 with eight extra-base hits. Senior Ciara Kerstetter and junior Alexis Page will handle the duties on the mound. Kerstetter finished with a 6-4 record with two saves last fall and also has the ability to play first base after hitting .381. Page finished with a 10-11 record and will be used as a utility player when not pitching. Senior Emma Gage will handle a majority of the first base duties after setting a single season record for slugging percentage and leading the team in homers last season. Senior Claire Zbylut will handle the duties at shortstop on a squad that turned nine double plays. The senior shortstop hit .385 with 13 extra-base hits last season. Junior Jocelyn Downs and freshman Pelcy Clark will both fight for a starting spot at second base while infield senior Marianna Olmedo, who transferred from California, will have an opportunity too. Sophomore Emma Crisman returns to the corner of the infield at third base after finishing with .273 average in her freshman campaign. Sophomore Emily Mabbitt and juniors Jazlyn Powell and Ashleigh Ragone will head the three outfield spots, while sophomore Katelyn Fjelstad will look to contribute all around the field.
Omaha Bryan
Head coach: Rachel Allen (first season)
2018 record: 1-27
Outlook: Allen enters her first season as the Bears head coach. Junior pitcher Ariana Grothe returns after 18 appearances last season. She will have a new catcher as freshman Erin Loftus enters the program. Her sister, senior Yareli Loftus and junior Brooke Powers both will play both corner infield spots, with seven and 22 games, resoectively, under their belts. Junior shortstop Katalina King and junior second baseman Alexis Poledna will hold down up the middle defensively after both saw plenty of action in 2018. Junior centerfielder Breanna Reed, sophomore outfielder Zoe Olsen and junior right fielder Katherine Diaz-Solis return, while sophomore left fielder Andrea Zepeda-Arvizu will see her first action. Sophomore outfielder Alondra Escobedo and freshman pitcher Moriah Ayala will look to cement their spots on varsity. The Bears have enough returning to improve, but will need to show it on the field.
— Platteview did not send in an outlook —