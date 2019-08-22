Bellevue East
Coach: Nicole Burns (second season)
Outlook: Bellevue East is returning sophomore Katelyn Fettinger from last years squad. This is a young team and after losing four seniors from last year’s team, they will look to develop their skills as a unit as the season progresses.
Bellevue West
Coach: Rick Mintken (second season)
Outlook: Leading the way for Bellevue West this upcoming season will be Carley Conover, a three year letter winning senior who will look to make a push for states in her final season. Simone and Samiah Crawford are the other returning seniors for the Thunderbirds and will provide valuable experience for Mintken. Junior Hayden Klaus will also look to make the next step in her development and join these seniors in making a run at states.
Gross Catholic
Coach: Wayne Wilson (11th season)
Outlook: With seven juniors leading the way for Gross, this team is packed with leadership and experience. They are led by two time state qualifiers Bridget Nothelfer and Sarah Wilson. Also returning are state qualifiers Alexis Nothelfer, Grace Rowe and Lily Weis. They will look to make the next step this season as a group.
Papillion-La Vista
Coach: Joe Pudenz (10th season)
Outlook: The Monarchs look to build off an impressive 2018 campaign, finishing the season tied for fourth place in the state tournament with Lincoln Southeast and Omaha Marian. Junior Sydney Taake is coming off a tied for 12th place finish at states and finished tied for second against all other sophomores. They will need to replace the production of Mackenzee Holloway who finished tied for 20th at the state tournament last season. The Monarchs also have Elly Speece, Caitlin Wilson and Delaney Richardson returning, all of which are letter-winning seniors. With this amount of talent and experience returning, Pudenz and his team will likely look to make another state tournament run.
Platteview
Coach: Jim Jennings (second season)
Outlook: Platteview will look to their three returning seniors this upcoming season to lead the way. Lindsey Hutfless, Justice Moyers and Isabella Deloske will provide valauble leadership for Jennings in his second season. Platteview will also look to juniors Kitia Hobbs and Neary Hernandez to help provide depth.
Ralston/Mercy
Coach: Wes Kosch (12th season)
Outlook: Ralston/Mercy is a fairly young team this season so they will look to their juniors to make the next step and help the younger golfers find their rhythm. Neleigh Rush, Clare Gonka and Grace Gonka are the returning letter winning juniors that Kosch will rely on as well as returning letter winning sophomores Lilee Surdell and Rachel Weberg.
Papillion-La Vista South
Coach: Pete Goecke (17th season)
Outlook: The Titans took a hit already before the season. Junior Ciera Haynes, who finished 44th in the 2018 state tournament, tore her labrum in her hip and will miss the season. Papio South will rely on junior Kaelyn Panko, who just missed the cut for state last season, and senior Rebekah Strohmyer to lead to team. Senior Kya Harrison and junior Sierra Otto-Roddan will look to letter and find a spot on the roster. With Haynes out, the Titans will focus on getting better for the future.
