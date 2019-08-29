Platteview
Head coach: Mark McLaughlin (first season)
2018 record: 2-7
Outlook: On offense, the Trojans will feature a new qb under center. After playing mostly defense, senior Cade Demro will head the offense. Seniors Jed Christensen and Tobius Nixon return to the backfield after both rushed for four touchdowns each last season. Senior wide receiver Braden Johnson returns to lead the receiving corps, while senior Luke Lorenz and Ben Kreifels return from injury and senior James Schulze transfers from Gross to provide depth out wide. Seniors Paxton Swanson and Jace Mahoney head the o-line that features four seniors and one junior. The Trojans have the offensive experience to help Demro settle in under center.
Mahoney and Swanson will head the trenches on defense after both had 69 tackles each and combined for 23 tackles for loss last season. Christensen, Nixon and senior Ethan Novotny will be the three linebackers, while Demro, senior Vonn Smith and Johnson will be looked on in the secondary.
Gretna
Head coach: Mike Kayl (second season)
2018 record: 3-6
Outlook: The Dragons move to the Metro conference this season in their second Class A season. The offense will feature new skill position players with only five starters returning. Senior quarterback Jamison Arkfeld will take over the reigns on offense, while senior Lou Carnazzo and Jack Larchik will head the backfield. Senior wide receiver Coby Speer returns as the leading receiver from last season along with senior Blake Podany, while senior Alec Kerns and junior Jackson Alexander will add depth. Junior Colby School returns at tight end, while returning three of the five on the o-line in seniors TJ Huber and Levi Schweikert and junior Arian Garcia.
The Gretna defense returns only four starters from last season. Senior Ben Jacobson and Huber return on the defensive line while junior Caleb Hardy will move into full-time this season. Larchik and Podany headline the linebacker corps, while Carnazzo, Kerns and Alexander will hold down the secondary. The Dragons will look for a handful of players to step up on defense to make up for the production lost from last season. Kicker Brendan Franke returns to give Gretna support on special teams.
Gross
Head coach: Tom Van Haute (third season)
2018 record: 2-7
Outlook: The Cougars will turn to senior Jake McGregor to take over at quarterback, but will have senior running back Christian Cardenas to rely on in the backfield on a team that returns only five offensive starters. Gross also lost its three wide receivers from last season and will look at seniors Dylan Felty and Arthur Deseck and junior Charles Monico to take over production. Senior Collin Almgren and junior Luke Rice headline the offensive line with three other o-line starters that saw action last season.
Seniors Dominic Minardi and Trystan Soby and sophomore Gio Gomez will see plenty of action on the defensive line. Senior Nate Brennan, junior Dylan McMullin, Deseck, Cardenas and Monico will be the favorites on the back end of the defense. The Cougars will look for sophomores Brandon Kabourek and Gage Mill to make an impact on both sides of the ball.
Papillion-La Vista
Head coach: Tim Williams (first season)
2018 record: 4-6
Outlook: The Monarchs return six players on offense from last season. Papio will need a qb and running back to step up after losing both to graduation with senior Logan Anderson taking over under center. Senior offensive linemen Preston Kellogg, Joe Bianchi, Jacob Kuznia and Matthew Schwartz return in the trenches to help out whoever takes over at running back. Senior wide receivers Owen McLaughlin and Zach Krogman will help Anderson transition into the starting role.
The defense returns five starters from last season. Senior Ben Haynes and Bianchi return on the defensive line, but the Monarchs are looking for someone to step up at linebacker. Senior Frankie Allen and sophomore Cole Price are the mainstays in the secondary. Papio will need help at linebacker and cornerback to take off in 2019.
Papillion-La Vista South
Head coach: Tim Clemenger (third season)
2018 record: 5-4
Outlook: The Titans return four starters on both sides of the ball. Senior Connor Crandall will take over at quarterback and senior Nick Sich takes over the running back duties. Senior tight end Will Swanson will be the go-to target, while seniors Landon Jewell and Bradyn Pogue will head the receiving corps. Seniors Tom Rapaich, Ethan Lamp and Owen Stock all three return on the offensive line to give support for the new qb and running back. Having Sich and Crandall settle into games at the beginning of the season will be key.
The Titans strength will be on defense. Senior defensive lineman Trajen Linear headlines the group after 11 sacks last season with Rapaich manning the inside. Senior linebacker Dallas Rogers will continue to guard sideline to sideline after being a top 3 tackler in the state the past two seasons. Seniors Cade Schendt and Josh Chipman and junior Trent Brehm are the favorites in the secondary and will benefit from a strong front seven.
Ralston
Head coach: Jason Fink (sixth season)
2018 record: 4-6
Outlook: The Rams return five starters on the offense. Senior Jahrran Paces takes over at quarterback after starting at wide receiver in 2018. Junior Noah Talmadge will head the backfield with sophomore Miguel James as the No. 2. Ralston has plenty to work with at receiver. Juniors Brady Krajeski, Manny Burtin and Cody Serefko and senior Luke Ranck and sophomore Caleb O’Brien will split time at wide receiver. Four of the five offensive linemen from last season return. Juniors Ayden Fink, Alex Strittmatter, David Hernandez and senior Aaron Fowler will help guide the offense with senior Joe Lebeda also starting on the line.
The defense brings back seven starters from last season. The Rams have plenty of depth on the line to keep bodies fresh in senior Nathan Bourne, Fink, Lebeda, junior Jammal Hunter, Hernandez, Foewler and O’Brien. James and Strittmatter will start at linebacker. Paces, Talmadge, Burtin and sophomore Rashad Madden will hold down the secondary. The Rams secondary is young but has experience to settle in early.
Bellevue East
Head coach: Nathan Liess (second season)
2018 record: 0-9
Outlook: The Chieftains are looking to continue to build their culture under second-year coach Nathan Liess. Plenty of sophomores will see playing time this season. Sophomore quarterback Luke Johannsen has the frame to be a solid qb after starting nine games as a freshman. The offensive line is headline by three returners in junior Preston Welch and sophomore Gage Higgs and Arden Jenkins. Senior wide receiver Gage Dengel is on pace to break some East receiving records this season. The Chieftains will need someone to step up at running back.
The defense will be led by their secondary. All four starters returns with sophomores Gavin Zurcher and Brett Barton adding depth to the position. Jacob Larson along with Dengel will man the linebacker unit with junior Adam Whitesides leading the defensive line. The Chieftains will look for a few players to step up on the front seven. Junior linebacker Ryan Rogers will handle the inside duties but the T-birds will look for someone to step up at outside linebacker.
Bellevue West
Head coach: Michael Huffman (seventh season)
2018 record: 10-2
Outlook: The T-birds will be one of the favorites in Class A this season. Not only does West have the talent but they have seven starters returning on both sides of the ball. Senior Jevyon Ducker returns looking for a big senior season after rushing for over 1,800 yards and 30 td. Senior wide receivers Zavier Betts and Nate Sullivan will be serious threats on the outside for Millard West transfer quarterback Nate Glantz. The offensive line is led by three seniors who’ve started since they were freshmen. Thomas Ault, TJ Griffin and Kaden Lind and junior Kekoa Chai will create holes for Ducker and keep a pocket for Glantz.
Senior defensive linemen Tyler Chaney, Matt Thompason and David Shannon will hold down the trenches on defense. Senior Cruz Jurado and juniors Keagan Johnson and Jack McDonnell have plenty of experience in the secondary.
- Bryan did not return outlook form-