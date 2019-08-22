Gretna
Head coaches: Kevin O’Neill and Bryce Brunswig (both fourth season)
Boys outlook: The Dragons finished in eighth place in their first season in Class A, while still having the pieces in place to keep building. Seniors Kellen McLaughlin and Aidan Furley will lead the attack. McLaughlin has made state all-three years, including a 12th-place finish last season, while Furley has also made state three times. Junior Cade Suing and sophomore Colby Erdkamp return after finished 52nd and 17th, respectively, at state last season. Sophomore Kale Edmonds qualified for state last season while sophomores Luke Schwaninger, Evan Liewer and Josh Arend will look for a varsity spot this season.
Girls outlook: Gretna finished ninth at the 2018 state tournament in their first season in Class A. Seniors Kayla Adams and Kaylee Moore both qualified for state with Adams finishing in 37th place in 2018. Sophomores Regan Ehlert and Lilly Brophy return after finishing 32nd and 51st, respectively, at state. Sophomore Bailey Strender was a 2018 state alternate too. Junior Skylar Ueding, sophomores Grace Pemberton and Mara Bosworth and freshman Layla Siskow all will look for a spot on the varsity roster. The Dragons have a lot of young, experienced talent heading into the season.
Gross Catholic
Coach: Rich Carey (32nd season)
Boys outlook: The Cougars will look for a couple runners to step up after losing four seniors and only have one runner who lettered last season. Junior Logan Laughhunn returns to lead the pack. Gross will look to junior Daniel Winkelman and sophomore John Cervantes, who are much improved. Senior Kyle Wozniak will look to make noise in his last go, while junior Clay Rausch and sophomore Patrick Collins will provide depth. The Cougars will also have four freshman on the squad headlined by Owen Holte, who Carey says has lots of potential. The Cougars have potential, but it will take time.
Girls outlook: The girls are thin heading into the season after losing a handful of seniors. Senior Jaycee Billings, who lettered three times, and junior Rachel Culhane, who lettered twice will lead the pack. Sophomores Emily Fisher and Abby Schernring will look to take the next step.
Ralston
Head coach: Justin Farr (Fourth season)
Boys outlook: The boys return two of the three runners, who made the all-ITG Class B Cross Country team. Seniors Noble Valerio-Boster and Merlin Padilla return after both qualified for state, including a 13th-place finish by Valerio-Boster. Junior Alec Kelsey and sophomore Kevin Santos return after qualifying for state too. The Rams are thin, but have plenty of state experience.
Girls outlook: Like the boys, two of the three runners to qualify for state return for Ralston. Senior Jayden Harrington and sophomore Raqual Skerston returns after making the all-ITG team with Harrington placing third at state. Junior Samantha Willits and sophomores Angelina Orent and Cam Busenbark return with state experience too. The Rams will build on their 2018 success’s this season.
Platteview
Head coach: Andrew Soneson (first season)
Boys outlook: The Trojans will have to replace state qualifier Stephen George, but have some talent to replace him with. Senior Kaden Skarda will lead the squad as team captain, while seniors Garrett Johnson and Reed Lenker will help stabilize the leadership. Juniors Ryan Tolliver and Rafe Davenport will help add to the charge, while sophomores Evan Vertuli and Michael Wiebelhaus are experienced at the varsity level. Sophomores Zach Tolliver and Max Vollmar and freshman Ean Davenport and Julian King will look to letter this season.
Girls outlook: The Trojans finished in 11th place last season at state and return four of the six that qualified. Seniors Madison Nash and Claire Kallhoff are both back with Nash a three-time qualifier and Kallhoff qualifying last season. Junior Gracie Rock and sophomore Emma Middleton were two of the six to qualify with Middleton named team captain. Sophomore Lua Barja and Ally Kulh along with freshmen Paityn Jennings and Phoenix Jensen will look for their first varsity letters.
Papillion-La Vista
Boys coach: Joe Pilakowski (ninth season)
Boys outlook: The Monarchs will look to get back on track after missing state in 2018. Senios Collin Kotz, Fletcher Reiser and Sam Cahill will look to be the leaders to push Papio to State after all three qualified in 2017. Juniors Gabe Cahill, Ethan Foix and Jakob Tadlock will look to take the next step after running in districts with strong sophomore campaigns last season.
Papillion-La Vista South
Boys coach: Shannon Stenger (ninth season)
Boys outlook: The Titans return five of the seven runners that finished in fourth place in the state tournament last season. Papio South will be led by a strong senior group in Dillon McNeill, Alex Pollett and Dillon Johnson. McNeill and Pollett have made state three times, including a 13th-place finish by McNeill last season, and Johnson qualified in 2017 and 2018. Junior Zack Jones made state the past-two seasons and sophomore Dane Oliver qualified with a strong freshman season. The Titans with plenty of state experience will have high expectations this season.
Girls Outlook: The Titans return six of their seven varsity runners from last season. Last season, they finished fourth in class A state. Junior Kaylie Crews enters 2019 as the defending Class A state champion, while senior Anna Jennings and sophomore Olivia Rosenthal finished ninth and 13th, respectively, in state. Senior Emma Ralston finished 31st at state, sophomore Deavion Deleon placed 39th and junior Grace Castle ended in 63rd place at the state tournament. Senior Emma Jones returns from injury to provide plenty of depth. The Titans have five JV runners fighting for varsity spots, but with six runners, who placed at state, Papio South will be one of the favorites, as a team, this season.
