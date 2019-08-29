Bellevue East
Coach: Krista Tews (first season)
Outlook: Bellevue East is coming into this season under new head coach Krista Tews. They have a solid group of seniors returning and will look for them to lead the way this season. Joey Skoff, Jake Burlingame, Jaxson Harding and Jacob Mallow are the seniors that will lead the way while juniors Jackson Egan and Christian Ayala will provide depth.
Omaha Bryan
Coach: Ricardo Hernandez (ninth season)
Outlook: Omaha Bryan is led by three multiple letter winning seniors that will look to finish their high school careers on a high note. Gabes Robles, Hsee Htoo and Miguel Silva are all heading into their third and final varsity year while seniors Angel Segura and Oscar Anguiano are looking to make the next step in their development on varsity.
Papillion-La Vista
Coach: Josh Siske (first season)
Outlook: Junior Ethan Neil will look to go back to back as the No. 1 singles state champion. He won the crown last season and placed third as a freshman. Seniors Nick Ripa, Jackson Slizinski and Trevor Sotak will all look to help the Monarchs improve upon their fifth place finish last season.
Bellevue West
Coach: Steve Lemon (21st season)
Outlook: Longtime head coach Steve Lemon has a young team this season after losing career wins record holder Caleb Lemon and Peyton Moreno. Lemon will look to senior Nolan Lausterer and sophomore Jeremiah Witkop to lead the way for the Thunderbirds this season. Junior Tyson Forbes is also a returning letter winner.
Papillion-La Vista South
Coach: Joe Cooley (ninth season)
Outlook: The Titans are led by seniors Nick Lauver, Zach Bowen and Aaron Madden along with junior Nolan Ray. This is a much improved team with added depth that will go a long way. Juniors Cade Swanson, Tyler Culp and Brayden Curtis add depth.
Gretna
Coach: Bret Kohles (seventh season)
Outlook: Coach Kohles and the Gretna tennis team will be looking for some young guys to step up and take over this season. Except for senior Jacob Hanson and junior Micah Bernal, varsity is wide open for younger players to step up and make their mark.
Ralston
Coach: Tommy Siske (eighth season)
Outlook: Coach Siske is looking to build around his returners and add some depth this season. Leading the way for Ralston are seniors Matthew Neville and Kaleb Holm along with junior Kevin Kraemer.
Gross
Coach: Mike Renner (eighth season)
Outlook: Gross will be led by seniors Chaz Bogle and Kaden Robison. Renner will also look for juniors Ty Thrasher, Thomas Anderson and Logan Srb and sophomores Eli Weiss and Luke Bies to all make the next step in their development.