Omaha Northwest 52, Bellevue East 50 – The Chieftains went down 17-8 after the first quarter and could not mount enough of a comeback to get the victory. They out scored the Huskies 20-14 in the fourth quarter but could not get out in front.
Baylee Egan had another stellar game, recording 19 points and 13 rebounds. Egan also finished with four assists and was 8-for-10 from the field. Avery Heilig recorded 11 points and was 4-for-9 from the field. Mya Skoff and Keiley Hein each added five points for Bellevue East, respectively.
Lincoln 54, Bellevue West 43 – The Thunderbirds scored just three points in the first quarter and could not overcome that slow start in this contest.
They were led by Taryn Wharton and Emma Chrisman who finished with 14 points each, respectively. Chrisman added seven rebounds to lead the team. Siarra Roberts also added seven points for Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds shot just 26 percent from the field.
Omaha North 47, Omaha Bryan 35 – The Bears dropped this contest to the Vikings on Saturday night, moving their record to 1-8 on the season.
North outscored Bryan 18-8 in the first quarter and used that gained momentum to pull out this victory at home.
Gross 59, Ralston 26 – Gross defeated Ralston in this rivalry match up to move to an impressive 9-2 to start the season. The Rams fall to 4-6 on the season.
Theo Mba led the Cougars with 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Jenna Skradski added nine points and 12 rebounds. Mackenna Sidzyik also recorded nine points for the Cougars. For the Rams, Alex Johnson recorded 13 of their 26 points. Johnson added seven rebounds. The Rams shot just 8-for-42 from the field.
Skutt Catholic 65, Ralston 47 – The Rams trailed 22-2 after the first quarter and could not mount a comeback after that, even though they outscored Skutt the rest of the way.
E’Saunjia Stewart finished with 16 points and Natalya Wells added 13 for the Rams, respectively. Stewart added seven rebounds and Wells added six rebounds. Alex Johnson added nine points and four rebounds as well for the Rams.
Millard North 41, Gretna 34 (OT) – The Dragons were able to force an overtime against the Mustangs but went scoreless in the overtime period to fall in this contest.
Avery Kallman led the Dragons with 10 points. Alexis Spier and Madison Haddix each added eight points, respectively.
Gretna 60, Omaha South 26 – The Dragons routed Omaha South 60-26 to move to 3-7 on the season and bounce back after the overtime loss to Millard North. The Dragons held a 26-2 lead after the first quarter to pace them in this one.
Hanna Spearman led the way for Gretna with 11 points. 13 different players scored in this one for the Dragons. Sophomore Emma Schweigart recorded eight points, respectively.
Platteview 45, Roncalli 42 - The Trojans took down Roncalli Catholic to win this contest and continue their hot start to the season.
The Trojans held Roncalli Catholic to just 17 second half points to win the game and move to 7-2 on the season at that point.