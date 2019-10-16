Gross Catholic has clinched a state birth for the second-consecutive season.
It was a simple sentiment from Gross head coach Michala Jacobson after the 6-3 victory of Northeastern Nebraska to punch their ticket to the state tournament. Before last season, the Cougars had not made state since 2008.
“We don’t want to just make memories, we want to leave a legacy,” Jacobson said. “I think we’ve put Gross Catholic back on the map and we are starting to get some respect that these girls deserve.”
In a best of three series to clinch a berth in the state tournament, Gross defeated NEN 7-4 in game 1 and 6-3 in game two. In game 1, the Cougars were down 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but got four runs in the final two innings to win the game. This was huge for team momentum and morale according to coach Jacobson.
“Anytime a team in a two out of three series can win that first game we are going to have that momentum and that lifts you up going into the second game but again this could’ve been anyone’s series,” Jacobson said.
“Northeastern Nebraska gave it a good fight and yeah it definitely gives you momentum going into that second game and of course we have home field advantage so that makes the girls excited to win with our home crowd and student section and playing on their home field so that helps as well.”
The Cougars also got four RBI from the bottom of the order in game 1 and that is something Coach Jacobson expects from this team.
“All season we’ve been very confident in our lineup from top to bottom and I wouldn’t say we have one part of our lineup that is stronger than the other and we as a coaching staff our team knows that we count on any girl and as well as the girls on the bench ready to come in and do their job so we are confident in our entire line up.”
Abbie Jo Gaube and Jenna Skradski finished with a home run each and Skradski and Ellie Zoucha recorded two RBI each for Gross in game 1.
In game 2, pitching was the story as the Cougars got a lead early and held on to win it behind great pitching.
“I can’t say enough great things about Jenna and Jordan Skradski and Ellie Zoucha who, knows her role and comes in as a relief pitcher when we need her and did her job.” Jacobson said. “They are all just a little different where as Jordan and Jenna have a little more speed and Ellie has some great off speed and she came in today and did her role so throughout the season we have counted on all three of them and they have done their job very, very well.”
Ellie Zoucha hit a home run and finished with two RBI. Abbie Jo Gaube recorded three hits and two RBI. Mackenna Sidzyik and Raegan Hughes each recorded an RBI as well.
Coach Jacobson was quick to commend the school and parents for their support throughout the season and what they mean to the program.
“Gross Catholic high school is known for their family spirit and their community and that bleeds over into the athletics and our parents, our grandparents, our student section, we’ve had great support all year and we are very, very blessed but we are definitely a family and a tight knit community here.”
Clinching a state berth is huge for Gross, but coach Jacobson said that the second goal starts now.
“I just want to continue to see their excitement, their passion for the game, their drive. They knew all along like every tram that the ultimate goal is to get to state but now that we have met that goal our next goal is to win state,” Jacobson said. “We always say its not just one game at a time its win each inning and I think they are ready. Their attitudes, their drive they will be ready.
“We are gonna have a really good practice Monday, a team dinner and get our mindset where it needs to be and be ready to go.”
• Gross won the Sub-district B-1 Tournament at Dill Field and Gross Catholic High School to advance to the District B-8 final.
Gross 9, Plattsmouth 0 — Brooklyn Kottich recorded three RBI for the Cougars. Abbie Jo Gaube and Jordan Skradski each recorded two RBI as well. Skradski also pitched a complete game shutout while striking out eight batters.
Gross 8, Duchesne/Roncalli 0 — Ellie Zoucha hit a home run and Abbie Jo Gaube recorded four hits and two RBI for the Cougars. Mackenna Sidzyik recorded two hits and two RBI as well. Jenna Skradski pitched a complete game shutout while striking out six.
Gross 11, Duchesne/Roncalli 0 — Karlie Chonis hit three home runs and recorded six RBI to lead the way for Cougars. Five other Cougars recorded an RBI to balance the attack. Jordan Skradski recorded her second complete game shutout in the tournament.
• Ralston’s and Platteview’s season came to an end in the District B-2 Tournament at Blair Youth Sports Complex. The Trojans finished 1-2 in the tournament, while the Rams fell short in game 2 of the championship game against Blair.
Blair 8, Ralston 1 — Alex Johnson and Morgan Letak recorded the only two hits for the Rams.
Ralston 13, Mercy 5 — Morgan Beaty finished with three hits and three RBI. Alex Johnson finished with four hits and three RBI. Chloe Wagner and Kamille Adler finished with two RBI as well for the Rams.
Ralston 19, Platteview 13 — Johnson finished with a home run, four hits and five RBI. Beaty finished with four hits and three RBI. Kennedy Walls finished with two hits and three RBI.
Ralston 6, Blair 5 — Beaty finished with three hits and two RBI. Walls, Letak and Chloe Wagner each recorded an RBI for the Rams.
Blair 12, Ralston 11 — Johnson finished with three hits and four RBI. Kamille Adler and Letak each recorded two RBI. Beaty finished with four hits and Walls finished with three hits.
Platteview 10, Mercy 4 — Emma Lewis finished with two hits and two RBI. Ava Dominquez, Alyssa Husing and Alex Stoner and Kailee Burkhardt each recorded an RBI for the Trojans.
Blair 15, Platteview 3 — Stoner finished with a home run and two RBI. Husing recorded two hits as well for the Trojans.