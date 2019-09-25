Gross Catholic rushed out to an early lead in a 48-6 route over Schuyler on the road Friday.
Quarterback Jake McGregor threw for 150 yards and four touchdowns with wide receiver Nate Fiscus catching two passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Gage Mill rushed eight times for 82 yards and a touchdown and added a receiving touchdown.
Thomas Pajnigar intercepted a pass on defense while Collin Almgren and Luke Rice added a sack each.
Running back Christian Cardenas scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown to lead 6-0. The Cougars then connected on a 62-yard touchdown pass from McGregor to Fiscus and Mill added a 27-yard rushing touchdown to lead 20-0 heading into the second quarter.
Schuyler scored a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter for a 20-6 score.
The Cougars finished the second quarter with three unanswered touchdowns passes by McGregor. McGregor found Mill for a 14-yard TD, Ficus on a 13-yard play and Dylan Felty from 6 yards out to lead 41-6 at halftime.
Gross returned a fumble for a 25-yard touchdown for the only scoring in the second half.
• Papillion-La Vista downed Bellevue East 32-15 at Foundation Field Friday.
Bellevue East’s TK Barnett threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and added 73 rushing yards. Gage Dengel caught seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. Papillion-La Vista’s Kyle Ingwerson threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns while Cole Price and Jake Koory rushed for 163 and 152 yards, respectively.
Koory opened the scoring with a 20-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter for the Monarchs to lead 6-0.
Papio tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter. Ingwerson found Cameron Boone for a 28-yard touchdown with just over four minutes left and then connected with Owen McLaughlin for a 14-yard receiving touchdown to lead 19-0 at halftime.
Price scored on a seven-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to extend the Monarchs lead to 26-0.
Bellevue East scored its first points in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Barnett to Jake Francois for a 26-7 score.
Koory added a rushing TD for the Monarchs and then Bellevue East’s Dengel caught a 12-yard pass from Barnett for the final scoring.
• Papillion-La Vista South fell to Kearney 22-6 on the road Friday.
Running back Nick Sich rushed 17 times for 54 yards and tight end Will Swanson caught six passes for 53 yards for the Titans.
Papio South’s Trenton Brehm connected on a 23-yard field goal to open the scoring in the first quarter. After a touchdown pass by Kearney in the second quarter, Brehm hit a 34-yard field goal for the Titans to trail 7-6.
The Bearcats scored a rushing touchdown to lead 13-6 at halftime before scoring a rushing touchdown and a field goal in the second half for the final scoring.
• Ralston dropped a road game against Roncalli 56-12 Friday.
Ralston running back Rashad Madden rushed 20 times for 227 yards. On defense, Nate Bourne recorded a sack and Miguel James intercepted a pass for the Rams.
The Crimson Pride opened the scoring with an interception return for touchdown and then added a rushing touchdown to lead 14-0 after the first quarter.
After Roncalli jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second, Ralston’s Madden scored on a 39-yard rushing touchdown. Ralston missed the extra point.
Roncalli responded with a passing touchdown and then Madden rushed for a 71-yard touchdown for a 35-12 score. The Crimson Pride added a passing touchdown to lead 42-12 at half.
Roncalli added two touchdowns in the second half for the final.
• Bryan lost 56-0 to Omaha Central at home Friday. Wide receiver Tyler Moore caught four passes for 26 yards and added 26 rushing yards for the Bears.
• Gretna lost to Westside 41-0 at home Friday.
Running back Trevor Marshall rushed 16 times for 65 yards and wide receiver Coby Speer caught four passes for 19 yards. Linebacker Jack Larchik record 14 tackles and Lou Carnazzo added an interception for the Dragons. The Titan offense was only 1-14 on third downs.
• Platteview fell to Wahoo 61-0 on the road Friday. Tanner Millikan recorded nine tackles, including one for loss, and Jace Mahoney recovered a fumble.