Gross finished 3-0 to place first in the Ashland-Greenwood invite while Ralston went 2-1, with their lone loss coming against Gross.
Ashland-Greenwood Invite results:
Gross 6, Ralston 1 — Karlie Chonis, Jordan Skradski and Ellie Zoucha all recorded two RBI. Morgan Letak had an RBI for the Rams.
Gross 5, Ashland-Greenwood 4 — Abbie Jo Gaube hit a home run and recorded two RBI. Karlie Chonis and Rosie Brokke recorded RBI’s as well.
Gross 13, Aquinas 6 — Mackenna Sidzyik hit a home run. Rosie Brokke recorded three RBI and Brooklynn Kottich recorded four RBI for the Cougars.
Ralston 18, Aquinas 2 — Morgan Beaty had four hits and five RBI. Kennedy Walls recorded three hits and two RBI. Abby Heig recorded three hits and two RBI and Chloe Wagner recorded three hits and two RBI.
Ralston 10, Ashland-Greenwood 6 - Logan Corcoran finished with two hits and three RBI. Morgan Beaty and Kamille Adler finished with two RBI each.
• Platteview finished 0-2 at the Mercy Invite over the weekend. Leah Trumble finished with five RBI total to lead the way for the Trojans.
Mercy Invite results:
Bishop Neumann 8, Platteview 2 — Emma Lewis and Leah Trumble each finished with an RBI. Abby Husing and Kaitlyn Jeffrey added two hits each.
Mercy 11, Platteview 8 — Leah Trumble had four RBI and two hits. Ashley Stehlik, Alyssa Husing and Erin Quinn recorded an RBI each.
• The last semi-final game and finals of the Metro conference tournament occurred after publication.
Papillion-La Vista punched its ticket to the final after a 2-0 win against Marian Monday while Gretna sits in the semifinals with a 2-0 record in the tournment.
Papio South and Bellevue East made the quarterifnals before falling in the consoltation game.
Bellevue West and Bryan finished 1-2.
Metro conference results:
Bellevue East 6, Millard North 2 — Sami Reding finished with two hits and two RBI. Atiana Rodriguez and Jillian Mengel each added two hits and an RBI for the Chieftains. Katie Cunningham pitched a complete game, giving up just two runs, which were unearned.
Papio 5, Bellevue East 2 — Maggie Vasa and Brooke Dumont each recorded home runs for the Monarchs. Jordyn Bahl pitched five innings, giving up one hit and striking out eight. Liana McMurtry recorded an RBI for the Chieftains.
Millard South 7, Bellevue East 2 — Jillian Mengel and Payton Weaver each recorded an RBI for Bellevue East.
Marian 6, Bellevue West 0 - Paige Stuck, Ashleigh Ragone and Jocelyn Downs recorded the only hits for the Thunderbirds in this one.
Bellevue West 9, Omaha South 3 — Alexis Page recorded two hits and two RBI. Claire Zbylut, Ashleigh Ragone and Ciara Kerstetter each added two hits and Kerstetter and Paige Stuck recorded an RBI.
Millard North 9, Bellevue West 7 — Six Thunderbirds recorded an RBI. Pelcy Clark finished 3-3 and Paige Stuck, Emma Gage and Emma Chrisman all recorded two hits.
Papio 13, Bryan 0 — Bailee Lampman and Grace Anderson combined for the no hitter and struck out seven through three innings. Jordyn Bahl and Abbie Wolfe each hit a home run and Wolfe finished with three RBI while Bahl finished with two. McKenna Schneider recorded three RBI as well.
Bryan 8, Omaha North 1 — Katalina King finished with two RBI and five other Bears recorded an RBI in this victory.
Bryan 13, Benson 8 — Brea Reed finished with two hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Katalina King and Ariana Grothe also recorded two RBI.
Millard North 16, Bryan 1 — Alexis Poledna recorded an RBI and Erin Loftus recorded a double.
Gretna 12, Omaha Northwest 0 — Eight Dragons recorded an RBI and Billie Andrews recorded two hits. Jerzy Rowe pitched a complete game shut out, giving up four hits and striking out seven.
Gretna 9, Omaha Burke 0 — Jayden Haley finished with three hits, three runs scored and two RBI. Alyssa Morbach, Emma Schweigart and Mackenzie Devine recorded an RBI as well.
Papio South 6, Elkhorn South 1 — Shariah Stuart and Jenna Shewmaker recorded two RBI to lead the way for the Titans. Mariah Unverzagt pitched a complete game, striking out five and only giving up one run.
Millard West 6, Papio South 3 — Shariah Stuart, Mia Orduna and Jenna Shewmaker each recorded an RBI for the Titans.
Burke 5, Papio South 3 — Jenna Shewmaker finished with two hits and two RBI. Zoe Petrash recorded one RBI and two hits. Mia Orduna also recorded two hits.
Papio 2, Marian 0 - Bahl recorded 17 strikeouts and allowed one hit with Kaylee Wagner and Hailey Wilwerding each homering.
Regular Season:
Douglas County West 11, Bellevue West 3 — Emma Gage hit a home run and recorded two RBI for the Thunderbirds. Ciara Kerstetter added an RBI.
Gretna 16, Omaha Westside 5 — Mackenzie Devine recorded a home run and four RBI. Ensley Frame finished with four hits and two RBI and Billie Andrews added two RBI.
Skutt Catholic 9, Gross 6 — Jordan Skradski recorded two RBI to lead the way for the Cougars. Abbie Jo Gaube, Rachel Jacobson, Raegan Hughes and Jenna Skradski each recorded one RBI, respectively.
Papio 11, Elkhorn South 2 — Jenna Hoelscher finished with three RBI and Mia Jarecki recorded four hits for the Monarchs. Jarecki and Jordyn Bahl each finished with two RBI.
Arlington 11, Platteview 6 — Alex Stoner finished with three hits and two RBI. Kailee Burkhardt finished with two hits and two RBI. Leah Trumble also recorded two RBI for the Trojans.
Blair 13, Ralston 10 — Kennedy Walls finished with three hits and three RBI. Morgan Beaty added a home run and two RBI. Morgan Letak recorded three hits and one RBI.
Platteview 7, Plattsmouth 6 — Alyssa Husing and Leah Trumble each recorded two RBI for the Trojans. Emma Lewis recorded three hits and Abby Husing added two hits.
DC West 16, Bryan 0 — Alondra Escobedo recorded a walk for the Bears.
Bellevue West 13, Bryan 0 — Ciara Kerstetter finished with a home run and three RBI. Paige Stuck also finished with three RBI and two hits and Ashleigh Ragone finished with two RBI and three hits. Kerstetter and Alexis Page combined to throw a shut out.
Lincoln High 18, Bryan 17 — Brooke Powers finished with four RBI and Erin Loftus finished with two hits and two RBI. Katalina King recorded four RBI.