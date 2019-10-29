Ralston and Gross competed in the RCC tournament at Gross High School on Saturday.
Gross finished 2-1 on the day to win the consolation side of the bracket, while Ralston finished 1-2 on the day.
The fourth-seeded Cougars fell to No. 5 seed Beatrice and No. 8 seed Ralston lost to No. 1 seed Skutt to open the tournament.
Both teams moved to face eachother at Mercy High School, where the Cougars downed the Rams.
In the consolation final, Gross defeated No. 6 seed Mercy to finish the tournament.
Gross finishes the regular season with a 16-13 record and played in the Subdistrict B-2 bracket Tuesday at Skutt as the third seed.
Platteview was the second seed and, host, Skutt was the first.
The winnner plays in the district final Saturday. The Trojans are set to be in the final — win or lose — based on wildcard points.
Ralston ended the regular season with a 4-25 record and were the third seed in the Subdistrict B-1 bracket at Duchesne.
RCC tournament results:
Beatrice 2, Gross 0 - Beatrice swept the match in this one, defeating Gross in straight sets 25-14 and 25-22.
Gross 2, Ralston 0 — Gross defeated Ralston in straight sets 25-17 and 25-13.
Gross 2, Mercy 1 — In Gross’s final match of the day, they defeated Mercy in three sets. The Cougars dropped the first set 25-18 and then won the next two 25-23 and 25-21.
Skutt 2, Ralston 0 — Skutt defeated Ralston in straight sets 25-5 and 25-13.
Ralston 2, South Sioux City 0 - The Rams won their final match of the day in straight sets 25-23 and 25-17.
Platteview ended its regular season with a triangular at Plattsmouth High school against Plattsmouth and Lincoln Christian.
The Trojans finished 1-1 to finish the regular season with a 21-7 record and sit in fifth place in the Class B wildcard standingas.
Platteview 2, Plattsmouth 0 — The Trojans swept the Blue Devils with set wins of 25-16 and 25-20.
Lincoln Christian 2, Platteview 0 - The Trojans were swept 25-20 and 25-16.