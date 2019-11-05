Gross Catholic’s season came to an end with a 49-20 loss at Waverly Friday in the opening round of the Class B playoffs.
The No. 14 seeded Cougars lost to the third seed Waverly earlier in the year by the same margin, but Gross had to use a different style of attack. In the first matchup, Jake McGregor threw for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns.
Unfortunately, McGregor and backup quarterback Henry Teunissen were injured for contest which resulted with the Cougars using the wildcat formation with running back Gage Mill taking the snaps.
Mill rushed 18 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns, while Christian Cardenas rushed nine times for 25 yards and Jake Garcia ran 15 times for 153 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Charles Monico and Nate Brennan made seven tackles with Monico intercepting a pass.
The Cougars trailed 42-0 heading into the fourth quarter before scoring the next three of four touchdown. Garcia scored on a 46-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter and then Mill added a 23-yard touchdown for a 42-13 score.
After Waverly scored a touchdown, Garcia capped off the scoring with a three-yard rushing touchdown.
The Cougars finish the season with a 3-7 record.