Gross Catholic and Ralston competed in the RCC tournament over the past week. Gross made it to the semifinal, where they lost in overtime to Skutt Catholic
RCC tournament results:
Gross Catholic 66, Ralston 40 - The Cougars defeated the Rams in the first round of the RCC tournament to move onto the semifinals. Rachel Culhane recorded 16 points to lead Gross. Jenna Skradski finished with eight points and ten rebounds.
For the Rams, Natalya Wells recorded another monster stat line, finishing with 18 points and 16 rebounds.
E’Saunjia Stewart finished with eight points and three steal. Alex Johnson added eight points and four rebounds.
Skutt Catholic 66, Gross Catholic 63 (OT) — The Cougars fell in the semifinal of the RCC tournament to Skutt in overtime.
Mackenna Sidzyik scored 31 points for the Cougars to lead the way. Rachel Culhane added nine points. Raegan Hughes and Theo Mba recorded 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
South Sioux City 58, Gross Catholic 55 — The Cougars held a 16-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored 23-9 in the second quarter to squander their lead.
Mackenna Sidzyik and Rachel Culhane recorded 15 and 13 points to pace the scoring for Gross. Culhane added eight rebounds and three assists.
Roncalli Catholic 46, Ralston 34 — Ralston struggled to get going on the offensive side of the ball in this one.
E’Saunjia Stewart finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Alex Johnson recorded 10 points and 18 rebounds.
Ralston 50, Duchesne 41 — The Rams took a 17-9 lead and held off a couple Duchesne runs to take this victory.
Natalya Wells finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. E’Saunjia Stewart finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Regular season results:
Millard North 72, Omaha Bryan 14 — The Bears fell to the Mustangs to fall to 2-11 on the season at the point. They went down 16-2 to start and could not get going to close the gap.
Omaha Northwest 70, Omaha Bryan 24 — The Bears allowed 52 first half points to put them in the hole in this one. They fall to 2-12 on the season thus far.
Westside 62, Bellevue West 27 — The Thunderbirds went down early and could not make up the deficit. They were outscored 16-5 in the first quarter and 18-3 in the third quarter.
Taryn Wharton finished with 12 points to lead Bellevue West. Wharton added three rebounds.
Marian 64, Bellevue West 42 - Like Westside, the Thunderbirds went down early after being outscored 24-11 in the first quarter.
Taryn Wharton recorded 15 points for Bellevue West. Faith Elmore and Aubrey Brazda added eight points each, respectively. Elmore added four steals.
Papillion-La Vista 72, Omaha South 9 — Every player on the Monarchs finished with points. Olivia Boudreau and Brynnan Sargent led the way with nine points each, respectively.
Papillion-La Vista 56, Omaha Central 40 - Lindsey Ingwerson led the way for the monarchs in this one, recording 20 points. Olivia Boudreau and Jenna Hoelscher added 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Westside 51, Papillion- La Vista 40 — The Monarchs took their second loss of the year to the Warriors, both on neutral floors. Olivia Boudreau led the way with 13 points and Lindsey Ingwerson finished with 11 points.
Platteview 62, Nebraska City 53 (OT) — The Trojans outscored Nebraska City 14-5 in the overtime period to win this one. Nebraska City outscored Platteview 19-10 in the final quarter to force overtime, but the Trojans did a nice job of rallying and getting the win.
Benson 58, Papillion-La Vista South 51 — The Titans held a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, but lost the second half 33-24, ultimately deciding the game.
Papillion-La Vista South 55, Elkhorn South 53 — Flipped form their last game, the Titans trailed after the first quarter but won the second half to win the game. The Titans improved to 6-8 on the season thus far.