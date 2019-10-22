Gross fell to Crete 10-2 in the opening round of the Class B State Tournament.
“For us, it’s kinda a repeat of what we did last year. I think it was nerves. Just a little over anxious. I think once we settled in, our defense started to step up,” Gross head coach Michala Jacobson said. “We just didn’t have the offense we’ve been having and the girls know they need to make those adjustments at the plate. Last year we lost the first game and then made a run, so I’m hoping for the same thing.”
Abbie Jo Gaube kicked things off for Gross with a bang, as she hit a lead off home run to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
Crete drove in three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead. Pitcher Lexi Mach helped her own cause by driving in two runs on a single to left field.
Gross got another solo home run in the second inning, this time from Ellie Zoucha, to make it 3-2. The Cougars left two runners on base.
In the bottom of the second, Crete brought in three more runs to make it 6-2 Cardinals. Morgan Maly drove in two runs for Crete. Crete used four singles in a row to get runners into scoring position.
In the top of the third, Gross got two, two out singles from Rachel Jacobson and Raegan Hughes, but could not turn those into runs. Crete kept the lead at 6-2.
Gross brought in Zoucha in the bottom of the third to pitch and Zoucha was able to keep the score at 6-2 heading into the fourth inning.
In the top of the fourth, Gaube recorded her third hit of the game, this time a double down the left field line. However, the Cougars could not cut into the lead and the score remained 6-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, left fielder Rosie Brokke made the first two outs, including an impressive catch running into the fence to prevent a big hit from Lexi Mach.
Gross went three up, three down in the top of the fifth to keep the score at 6-2 Crete.
Zoucha was able to hold the Crete lead at 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“(Zoucha) has been really consistent the last couple weeks,” Jacobson said. “She did what we asked her to do. She came in, settled in nicely and really focused up.”
The Cougars went three up, three down again in the sixth inning and could not cut into the deficit heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Crete got their first base hit since the third inning in the bottom of the sixth and their first two batters got on base. Morgan Maly picked up her third and fourth RBI of the game and made the score 8-2 Crete. A home run from Cassidy Skillet ended the game at 10-2 in the bottom of the sixth.
Gaube and Zoucha both hit solo home runs. Gaube finished with three hits and was just a triple shy of the cycle. Jordan Skradski and Rachel Jacobson each recorded a hit for the Cougars.
“We had two home runs and some scattered base hits. We left 10 base runners on though, and you can’t win ballgames when you can’t score runs,” Jacobson said.
After falling to No. 3 seed Crete on Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Cougars lost 9-3 in extra innings to No. 7 seed Norris Thursday.
Gross finishes the season with a 21-9 record.
Gross opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Jacobson reached second base on an error to leadoff. After the next two batters got out, Jenna Skradski singled up the middle to score Jacobson. Zoucha doubled next to jump out to a 2-0 lead.
The next two Cougars walked to load the bases, but a strikeout ended the threat.
In the top of the fourth, the Titans had runners on second and third with one out, but Skradski struck out and caught a line drive to get the next two batters out.
Norris broke through in the top of the sixth inning. A single, double, single and then SAC fly produced two runs to knot the game at 2-2.
The game finished with the tie to head to the eighth inning. The Titans hit two two-run homers to start the inning and then, after getting two outs, four-straight singles pushed the Titans lead to 9-2.
Jacobson notched a RBI double in the bottom of the eighth before the next three Cougar batters struck out to end the game.
Skradski pitched 5 1/3 innings allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts. Zoucha and Gaube each doubled and recorded a RBI while Jacobson added the other RBI.