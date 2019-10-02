Gross Catholic relied on its defense in the second half to make the difference in a 21-12 win over Ralston at Bryan Stadium Friday.
The Cougars have won three-straight games to sit with a 3-2 record while Ralston has lost three-straight games for a 1-4 record.
“We had the best week of practice that we’ve had all year or probably in the last couple years. The kids were focused and motivated this week and we didn’t execute every single time, but we made some timely plays,” Gross head coach Thomas Van Haute said. “The kids stepped up in the second half and took care of business.”
Quarterback Jake McGregor threw for 118 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Running back Gage Mill rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries while wide receiver Arthur Deseck caught six passes for 69 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars.
Ralston running back Rashad Madden carried the ball 29 times for 191 yards and a touchdown but lost three fumbles. Alex Strittmatter caught three passes for 23 yards. On defense, Caleb O’Brien added a sack and Miguel James notched an interception for the Rams.
Gross struck first with a six-yard touchdown pass from McGregor to wide receiver Dylan Felty for a 7-0 lead.
Madden responded, later in the first half, for the Rams on a two-yard rushing touchdown with 2:16 left in the second quarter. James intercepted McGregor on the ensuing possession for Ralston to grab possession and add a field goal to lead 10-7 at halftime.
After momentum shifted to Ralston before the half, miscues by the Rams gave Gross the upper hand in the second half.
“Momentum was on our side. The kids got to make sure that they understand they have to play to win football games. Not to lose them,” Ralston head coach Jason Fink said. “All the credit goes to Gross. They showed a lot more heart than we did in the second half. That’s something we will continue to work on and get better at.”
After Christian Cardenas recovered a Ralston fumble, Mill capped off the Gross drive with a 18-yard rushing touchdown to lead 14-10 with 5:25 left in the third quarter.
With less than 30 seconds left in the third quarter, Ralston fumbled again. This time, inside its own five-yard line to give Gross back possession. On the next play though, Gross fumbled to give possession back to Ralston to start the fourth quarter.
Facing third down in their own territory, Rams quarterback Jahrran Paces was intercepted by Gross’ Charles Monico with 10:15 left in the contest. The Cougars capitalized on the turnover with a 15-yard passing touchdown from McGregor to Deseck with 9:27 remaining to lead 21-10.
After moving inside the redzone on the ensuing possession, Ralston turned the ball over on downs with 5:29 left.
Gross was forced to punt the ball, but James blocked the punt for a safety to cut the Ralston deficit to 21-12 with 4:06 remaining.
The Rams were unable to move the ball on the next possession and gave the ball back to the Cougars, who ran out the clock.
“We took it has a whole new half of football, but we knew we had to score if we wanted to win. The guys really embraced that,” Van Haute said. “We had regather ourselves and come back down from that first half. Just go out and execute and that’s what we did.”
The Cougar defense forced four turnovers and forced Ralston to turn the ball over on downs twice to make the difference in the game.
“Turnovers are terrible and the timing of them. There are some kids in position that aren’t normally used to playing in those positions,” Fink said. “They’ve got to learn and it’s unfortunate this is where they have to learn because of the way things work out sometimes.”
Despite giving up just under 200 yards to Madden, the Gross defense held in check the rest of drives after giving up a big play. The Cougars used group tackling to limit the Rams second chances on the ground.
“They have a very good (running) back and we did a great job of flying to the football. The defense bailed us out so many times and it was just awesome to see them together and really execute. It was the gang tackling that, I think, that wore (Madden) down.”