Gross Catholic 47, Skutt Catholic 42 -The Cougars topped the Skyhawks after falling to them in overtime back on Jan. 23.
Theo Mba led the way with 13 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. MacKenna Sidzyik added nine points for the Cougars.
In other games:
Bennington 58, Platteview 53 - After leading most of the game, a big fourth quarter worked against the Trojans as the Badgers outscored Platteview 18-10 in the fourth quarter.
Elkhorn 46, Gross Catholic 44 - The Cougars fell just short of their upset bid at home against the 10th-ranked Antlers.
Waverly 67, Ralston 44 - The Rams scored just three points in the first quarter and were never able to get themselves back into the game from there.
Senior Natalya Wells led the Rams with 19 points. Senior E’Saunjia Stewart added 11 points of her own for Ralston.
Bellevue East 57, Omaha Benson 53 OT - It took overtime to settle this contest, but the Chieftains edged the Bunnies on the road to clinch the win.
Sophomores Baylee Egan and Riley Jensen each had double-doubles for East.
Egan had the team-high 21 points and 18 rebounds, while Jensen had 15 points and collected 10 rebounds.
Gretna 66, Omaha Northwest 46 - The Dragons played a strong first half to pull away from the Huskies early, and then held off Northwest the rest of the way.
Senior Alexis Spier had Gretna’s high and the game high 22 points.
Syracuse 50, Platteview 43 - Platteview fell behind by 13 points by the end of the first quarter and was never able to fully recover, as the Rockets held of the visiting Trojans.
Platteview 56, Raymond Central 18 - The Trojans ended a two game skid and remained unbeaten at home after thrashing the Mustangs.
Beatrice 57, Gross Catholic 48 - The Cougars came up short in Saturday’s contest as they were outscored in all but the second quarter.
Lincoln High 57, Bellevue East 37- The Links outscored the Chieftains in every quarter on the way to a Saturday afternoon win.
Sophomore Riley Jensen led the way with 15 points for the Chieftains and sophomore Avery Heilig added 11 more points for East.