Gross Catholic’s offense had a successful week at the plate.
The Class B seventh ranked Cougars combined for 26 runs on 22 hits in two games while only giving up four runs.
Both games were on the road and the Cougars put up three runs in the first inning of both games to capture a lead they never gave up.
The Skradski sisters each earned a win. Against Mercy, Jordan Skradski pitched five innings allowing one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts.
Then against Wahoo, Jenna Skradski pitched seven innings allowing three runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts.
The Cougars are 16-7 on the season and are the host of the B-1 sub-districts that started Monday.
Gross Catholic 15, Mercy/Brownell Talbott 1 - Abbie Jo Gaube finished a single shy of the cycle and recorded two RBI.
Mackenna Sidzyik recorded four RBI while Karlie Chonis, Mckenna Earnest and Rachel Jacobson recorded two RBI each.
Gross 11, Wahoo 3 – Chonis and Brooklynn Kottich each recorded a home run for the Cougars.
Kottich finished with four RBI and Chonis finished with three RBI. Raegan Hughes also finished with two RBI.
Regular season results:
Omaha Westside 6, Bellevue East 5 — Reese Floro finished with three hits and two RBI.
Jillian Mengal, Katie Cunningham and Libby Walls each recorded an RBI as well for the Chieftains.
Bellevue East 8, Papillion-La Vista South 6 – Sami Reding, Katie Cunningham, Jillian Mengel and Atiana Rodriguez all recorded a home run for the Chieftains.
Reding recorded three RBI and Liana McMurtry added two RBI. For the Titans, Shariah Stuart recorded a home run and Mia Orduna finished with two hits and three RBI.
Reding provided the walk off for East.
Bellevue East 20, Omaha Northwest 0 – Floro finished with two hits and four RBI. Reding and Payton Weaver finished with three RBI each.
The Chieftains recorded a 12 run third inning to blow this one open.
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Bellevue West 5 – Stuart finished with a home run and three RBI. Orduna finished with two hits and two RBI as well for the Titans.
For Bellevue West, Ashleigh Ragone finished with two home runs and three RBI. Ciara Kerstetter and Paige Stuck each recorded an RBI.
Gretna 7, Bellevue West 2 – Kalee Higdon hit a home run for the Dragons. Mackenzie Devine and Faith Mills each recorded two RBI.
For the Thunderbirds, Stuck and Kerstetter recorded an RBI each.
Elkhorn 7, Ralston 1 - Morgan Beaty hit a solo home run and Alex Johnson finished with two hits for the Rams.
Ralston 7, Duchesne 4 – Logan Corcoran recorded a home run and two RBI. Kennedy Walls finished with four hits and an RBI. The Rams recorded 12 hits as a team.
Papillion-La Vista 7, Millard South 0 – Jordyn Bahl pitched a no hitter, striking out seven in the process. Jenna Hoelscher hit a home run and finished with three RBI. Brooke Dumont added three RBI.
Beatrice 16, Platteview 3 – Ava Dominquez, Kailee Burkhardt and Alyssa Husing each recorded an RBI for the Trojans.
Waverly 11, Platteview 1 – Alyssa Husing recorded two hits and an RBI for the Trojans.