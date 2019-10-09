Bellevue West dominated Norfolk for a 56-7 win on Homecoming to stay unbeaten with a 6-0 record.
Thunderbird running back Jevyon Ducker opened the scoring with a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Glantz and then added a 63-yard rushing touchdown with 4:37 left in the first quarter to lead 14-0.
Glantz connected with wide receiver Zavier Betts for a 13-yard touchdown with 2:41 left in the first quarter.
In the beginning of the second quarter, Ducker rushed for a 41-yard touchdown and then scampered from three-yards out to lead 35-0.
Glantz found wide receiver Nate Sullivan for a 50-yard touchdown before connecting with Betts for a 32-yard touchdown to lead 49-0 at half.
In the third quarter, linebacker Jack McDonnell returned a blocked punt for a 36-yard touchdown and Norfolk scored on a three-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the final scoring.
Glantz threw for 217 yards and four touchdowns while Ducker rushed 13 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Sullivan caught five passes for 107 yards and a TD and Betts tallied six catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, Kier Kier notched 14 tackles and two sacks. Matt Thompson tallied two sacks while Jayden Roberts and Keenan Torres each added one. Devin Mills intercepted two passes and Cruz Jurado intercepted another.
• Gross fell behind early in a 43-21 loss to Waverly at Bryan Stadium Friday to sit with a 3-3 record.
Quarterback Jake McGregor connected with Nate Brennan for a seven-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
In the fourth quarter, McGregor found wide receiver Dylan Felty for a 39-yard touchdown and then wide receiver Nathan Fiscus for a 48-yard touchdown. McGregor threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns, while Fiscus caught six passes for 108 yards and Felty added three receptions for 106 yards.
On defense, Brennan recorded 10 tackles and Jack Nutter recovered a fumble.
• Bellevue East fell to Lincoln Southeast 51-7 at home Friday night to move to a 1-5 record.
Quarterback TK Barnett completed a 42-yard pass to wide receiver Dige Dige in the fourth quarter. Barnett finished with 100 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception while adding 39 yards rushing. Dige caught two passes for 53 yards and tight end Gage Dengel caught four passes for 43 yards.
On defense, James Larson recovered a fumble.
• Papillion-La Vista South fell into an early hole in a 41-26 loss on the road to Omaha North Friday. The Titans are now 3-3 with the three losses coming on the road.
The Vikings opened the scoring with a 19-yard rushing touchdown before Papio South responded with a 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Connor Crandall to wide receiver Jackson Horn to knot the game at 7-7.
Omaha North finished the first quarter with a passing touchdown and fumble return for a touchdown to lead 21-7.
After the Vikings went up 27-7 in the second quarter, kicker Trenton Brehm connected on a 36-yard field goal for a 27-10 score at halftime.
Omaha North converted a goal line touchdown to start the second half before Crandall found wide receiver Landon Jewell for a 14-yard touchdown and then Brehm made a 22-yard field goal for a 41-19 score heading into the fourth quarter.
Crandall added his third touchdown pass of the game. This time a nine-yard touchdown pass to tight end Will Swanson for the final scoring in the game.
Crandall threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns and running back Nick Sich rushed 32 times for 163 yards. Horn caught seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown and Jewell notched six catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. On defense, linebacker Dallas Roger forced a fumble and blocked a field goal while defensive back Tyler White recovered a fumble and defensive back Jack Warner added an interception.
• Ralston fell to Skutt 42-7 on the road Friday to sit with a 1-5 record.
Running back Rashad Madden rushed 21 times for 70 yards and Jackson Corry rushed three times for 70 yards, including a 33-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Jahrran Paces recovered a fumble on defense.
• Gretna fell to Burke 33-0 on the road Thursday.
The Dragons held to Bulldogs to only three points in the first quarter before surrendering 16 points in the second quarter. Gretna then allowed seven points in the third and fourth quarter for the final scoring.
Gretna quarterback Zane Flores completed 19 of 40 for 235 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Jackson Alexander caught seven passes for 116 yards and Blake Podany caught three passes for 53 yards.
On defense, linebacker Keaton Soucek recorded two sacks while safety Lou Carnazzo and linebacker Jack Larchick recorded 14 and 12 tackles, respectively.