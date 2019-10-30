Gretna fell to Millard North 37-20 at Buell Stadium Friday to finish the season with a 3-6 record.
The Dragons struck the scoreboard first to start the game. Two plays in, running back Trevor Marshall took the rush to the left side for a 55-yard touchdown.
The Mustangs responded with nine-yard rushing touchdown with 5:47 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7.
Marshall converted his second 50 yards or more rushing touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter. The junior took the ball around the right side for a 50-yard touchdown with 10:53 left in the first half.
Millard North tied the game with a three-yard rushing touchdown with 7:33 left in the second quarter.
Late in the third quarter, Millard North took the lead on a Gretna miscue. A high snap by the Dragon offense led to a safety to give Millard North a 16-14 lead with just over two minutes left.
The Mustangs extended their lead to 23-14 on a seven-yard wheel route with 9:54 left in the fourth quarter and then scored on a fourth-down attempt that led to a 36-yard rushing touchdown to lead 30-14 with six minutes left in the game.
Gretna’s Coby Speer scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown with 3:28 left for a 30-20 score after a failed two-point conversion.
Millard North scored with 2:50 left on a 17-yard pass for the final scoring.
Quarterback Zane Flores completed 12-of-17 for 115 yards. Marshall rushed 13 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 54 yards while Speer caught five passes for 61 yards.
On defense, Lou Carnazzo recovered a fumble while Creed Leathers, Keaton Soucek and Breken Heiman recorded a tackle for loss.
• Papillion-La Vista took on Omaha Burke on Senior Night at Foundation Field Friday, where they lost 28-7 to finish the season with a 4-5 record.
The Bulldogs led 14-0 after the first quarter on a pair of rushing touchdowns and then added a touchdown pass in the second half to lead 21-0 at halftime.
Quarterback Kyle Ingwerson scored on a two-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter for the Monarchs to trail 21-7.
Burke scored on a passing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the final scoring.
The Monarchs totaled 292 yards of total offense, but only were 3-of-12 on third downs and turned the ball over three times.
Ingwerson threw for 115 yards and an interception while running back Cole Price rushed 25 times for 126 yards and Bryent Barthuly caught three passes for 31 yards. On defense, Ben Flott recorded six tackles and two tackles for loss while Frankie Allen notched an interception and Joe Bianchi added a sack.
• Ralston’s season ended with a 49-7 loss to Waverly Friday to finish the season with a 1-8 record.
The Rams were 2-of-12 on third downs and turned the ball over five times.
Running back Maximus Wells scored on a six-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Rams. Running back Rashad Madden rushed 17 times for 69 yards and caught two passes for 58 yards.
• Bellevue East lost 61-6 to Omaha North at Kinnick Stadium Friday to finish the season with a 2-7 record.
Running back Avree Mackey scored on a two-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Steven Zimmer and Gavin Zurcher rushed for 31 yards each while tight end Gage Dengel caught two passes for 41 yards.
On defense, Mackey and Bobby Richter recorded a tackle for loss.
• Gross lost to Plattsmouth 38-7, but will continue their season in the Class B playoffs on Friday.
The Gross defense allowed 515 total yards to the Blue Devils.
It was scoreless after the first quarter and then the Blue Devils out scored the Cougars 28-0 in the second to take a commanding lead
They will take on Waverly in the first round of the Class B playoffs on Friday.
• Platteview defeated Fort Calhoun in overtime 14-13 to finish their season 5-4.
Jed Christensen finished with 15 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown. Jace Mahoney added a touchdown on the ground. The Trojan offense ran the ball 46 times for 162 yards.
Tanner Millikan finished with 12 total tackles and Mahoney added nine for the Trojan defense.
• Bellevue West finished their season undefeated after taking down Omaha Central 69-0.
Jevyon Ducker finished with 85 yards and four total touchdowns, while Nate Glantz threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns.
Evan Cleveland and Wyatt Cooper tan for touchdowns while Keagan Johnson and Kaden Helms caught touchdown passes. Zavier Betts finished with four catches for 76 yards.
Jack Mcdonnell led the way on defense with 10 tackles and two sacks.
Bellevue West will face Lincoln East in the first round of the Class A state playoffs on Friday.