Bellevue West blanked Lincoln Pius X 42-0 in Lincoln Friday to move to 5-0 on the season.
Quarterback Nate Glantz completed 16 of 21 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns while adding two rushing touchdowns . Wide receiver Zavier Betts caught five passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns and running back Jevyon Ducker rushed 16 times for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Glantz opened the first quarter with a 10-yard rushing touchdown with 9:04 remaining to cap off a seven play, 70-yard drive.
After an interception by Jack McDonnell, Glantz threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Betts with 7:33 left in the first quarter and then added a nine-yard rushing touchdown with 2:05 left to lead 20-0 heading into the second quarter. The rushing touchdown was set up by a blocked field goal.
Ducker scored on a nine-yard touchdown with 4:22 left in the second quarter before Keagan Johnson scored on a 19-yard jet sweep with 1:34 left to lead 34-0.
Bellevue West’s Jerome Houston recovered a fumble with 1:30 left in the half to head into halftime.
Betts added a TD in the third quarter for the final scoring.
• Papillion-La Vista South downed Lincoln Northeast 44-0 at Foundation Field Friday. The Titans snap a two-game losing streak to move to 3-2 on the season.
Titan quarterback Connor Crandall completed 12 of 19 for 141 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing TD. Running back Nick Sich rushed 20 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns and wide receiver Landon Jewell caught five passes for 51 yards.
Sich opened to first quarter with a four-yard and 32-yard rushing touchdowns, including a two-point conversion on the second score, to lead 15-0.
Crandall scored on a four-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and Sich added a 48-yard rushing touchdown in the last minute to lead 30-0 at halftime.
Crandall connected with Jackson Trout for a 13-yard touchdown and Quincy James scored from 10-yards out in the third quarter to lead the Titan’s to a win.
• Platteview cruised to a 44-6 victory over DC West at home Friday. The Trojans move to 3-2 and have outscored their last-two opponents at home 86-6.
Trojan quarterback Braden Johnson finished 6 of 10 for 102 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Running backs Jed Christensen carried the ball 18 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Tobius Nixon rushed nine times for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Johnson opened the first quarter with a 71-yard touchdown to Alex Draper with less than 30 seconds gone in the quarter.
Nixon scored on a seven-yard rushing touchdown and Christensen took a jet sweep for a five-yard touchdown to lead 21-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter.
The Trojan defense added a safety and then Christensen added a 17-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing possession to lead 30-0 with 6:56 left in the first half.
Johnson found Tanner Millikan for a seven-yard touchdown to lead 37-0 at halftime.
Johnson scored on a 11-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and the Falcons added a four-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the final scoring.
• Bellevue East fell to Lincoln East 55-3 at home Friday to sit a 1-4 on the season.
TK Barnett rushed for 47 yards while Kaleb Fenner caught two passes for 34 yards and Gage Dengel caught to passes for 53 yards. Kicker Tobias Mikkelsen connected on a 24-yard field goal.
• Bryan lost to Millard West 74-6 Thursday at Bryan Stadium.
Quarterback Tobin Wingender completed 12 passes for 185 yards for a touchdown and an interception. Wide receiver Tyler Moore caught eight passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.