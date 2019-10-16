Papillion-La Vista South handled Bellevue East with a 50-14 win at Foundation Field Friday. The Titans are 4-3 while the Chieftains fall to 1-6.
The Titans jumped ahead 14-0 in the first quarter before heading to halftime with a 35-0 lead.
After a pick six to open the second half for Papio South, the Chieftains outscored the Titans 14-7 in the fourth quarter for the final scoring.
Papio South quarterback Connor Crandall completed 10 of 16 for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Nick Sich rushed 14 times for 177 yards and three touchdowns while Landon Jewell and Will Swanson added 44 and 67 receiving yards, respectively, with each catching a TD.
On defense, Jett Stephens and Amari Cheeks each recorded a sack with Tyler White returning an interception for a touchdown for the Titans.
Bellevue East quarterback TK Barnett threw for 272 yards, a TD and an interception while adding 51 rushing yards and a touchdown. Tight end Gage Dengel caught seven passes for 206 yards and a TD and wide receiver Steven Zimmer caught two passes for 74 yards and a TD.
On defense, Brett Barton led the Chieftains with 10 tackles.
• Bellevue West cruised to a 63-0 win over Omaha South Friday to move to 7-0 on the season.
Bellevue West running back Jay Ducker opened the scoring with a 45-yard rushing touchdown and then added an 18-yard touchdown to lead 14-0. Thunderbird defensive lineman David Shannon returned an interception for a touchdown before quarterback Nate Glantz found Zavier Betts for a 42-yard TD and then Ducker added a eight-yard TD to lead 35-0 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Glantz connected with Micah Riley from 18-yard out and then Keagan Johnson caught a 60-yard touchdown to lead 49-0 at halftime.
The Thunderbirds added an 18-yard TD from Glantz to Betts in the third quarter and then Wyatt Cooper scored a 14-yard TD in the fourth quarter for the final scoring.
Glantz threw for 206 yards with four touchdown while Ducker rushed nine times for 115 yards and three TD’s. Nate Sullivan caught two passes for 55 yards and Betts caught two touchdowns.
On defense, Trey Hepburn, Devin Mills, Jack McDonnell, Kier Kier and Shannon each intercepted a pass with McDonnell, Jayden Roberts and Caden Camese each recording a sack.
• Millard North used a big second half to win 24-10 and end Papio’s three game winning streak.
After a scoreless first quarter, Papio got on the board first after using their one-two punch of Jake Koory and Cole Price to move the ball down the field.
Due to a cold, windy and rainy night, the Monarchs used their ground game to gain momentum early. Price ended the drive by punching in a one-yard run to make it 7-0.
Papio added a field goal with just over three minutes left in the first half to go up 10-0. Millard North’s starting quarterback Ben Weindel was injured right before the half and the Mustangs turned to Jimmy Quaintance to take over the offense.
Tyson Todd nailed a 34 yard field goal for Millard North to end the half and cutting the Papio lead to 10-3.
Millard North tied the game in the third quarter after a 53 yard run from Andrew Bednar and took the lead at the end of the third quarter after a 31 yard run from Quaintance.
With 9:09 left in the game, Millard North surprised the Monarch defense with a pass over the top on third down and Quaintance hit Gabriel Terry for a 58-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-10.
The Mustang defense was able to hold the Monarch offense and the score held at 24-10 to finish the game.
Koory rushed 15 times for 131 yards while Price tallied 12 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Frankie Allen recovered a fumble.
• Ralston came up short in its comeback attempt in a 23-19 loss against Plattsmouth at home Friday to move to 1-6.
The Blue Devils opened the first quarter with a rushing touchdown and a safety to lead 9-0 at the end of the first quarter.
After two more rushing touchdown by Plattsmouth to lead 23-0, the Rams scored on a two-yard rushing TD by running back Rashad Madden to head into half with a 23-7 score.
Quarterback Jahrran Paces scored from one-yard out in the fourth quarter to trail by 10 points after a missed two-point conversion. Madden added a two-yard rushing touchdown later in the quarter for the final scoring.
The Rams turned the ball over four times on offense. Madden rushed 23 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns while Paces added 37 rushing yards and a TD.
• Gross Catholic lost to Norris 50-13 in Firth Friday to sit with a 3-4 record.
The Cougars scored in the second quarter and then in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Jake McGregor passed for 162 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while Dylan Felty caught four passes for 88 yards and a TD and Jaime Villagomez added three receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Owen Brennan and Luke Rice tallied a sack each.
• Bryan fell to Lincoln East by a score of 68-8 at Bryan Stadium Friday.
Bryan QB Tobin Wingender ran for a TD while Tyler Moore caught six passes for 62 yards and Za’kye Parrot caught three passes for 25 yards.