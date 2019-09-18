The Rams fell into an early hole and never could fully get out in a 45-14 loss against Beatrice at Ralston Thursday. Ralston moved to 1-2 on the season with both losses coming on Thursday nights.
The Orangemen received to open the game. After catching the ball, Beatrice used a reverse on the return for a 86-yard touchdown only 11 seconds into the game to lead 7-0.
Ralston’s Jeremy Mckee returned the ensuing kickoff to the Ram 49-yard line, but the Ralston offense ended its first drive with a three and out. Beatrice took over at its own 21.
The Orangemen converted a fourth down on the drive and then capped off the drive with a 33-yard rushing TD. After adding a 2-point conversion, Beatrice led 15-0 with just over six minutes left.
Before the end of the first quarter, Ralston took over at their own three-yard line when quarterback Jahrran Paces was sacked in the end zone on third down for a safety with one second left in quarter.
At the end of the second quarter, Ralston stopped Beatrice on fourth down inside the Ram 15-yard line to head into halftime trailing 15-0.
The Rams opened the second half with possession after Rashad Madden returned the kickoff to the Beatrice 42 and a face mask penalty to the 27-yard line. Three plays later, Madden capped the drive with a two-yard rushing TD for a 17-7 score only 59 seconds into third quarter.
The Orangemen responed in four plays to lead 24-7 with 10:09 left in the third.
On the ensuing possession, Madden took the ball 64 yards into deep Beatrice territory but was stripped from behind for a turnover. Beatrice responded with a 90-yard TD on third down with 7:39 left in third. The play came after two-straight false starts.
Ralston cut the deficit to 31-14 with 5:06 left in third on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Paces to wide receiver Luke Ranck on its next possession. Beatrice added a touchdown at the end of the third and another in the fourth quarter for a 45-14 final.
Madden rushed 12 times for 83 yards and a TD and Nathan Bourne tallied six tackles and a sack for Ralston.
• Bellevue East shutout Omaha Northwest 27-0 at home Friday for its first win on the season.
The Chieftains jumped ahead 7-0 in the first quarter on a 32-yard pass from quarterback Luke Johannsen to TK Barnett.
In the second quarter, Bellevue East linebacker James Larson intercepted a pass for pick six with three minutes left in first half and then Johannsen found running back Steven Zimmer for a 36-yard touchdown to lead 20-0 with under a minute left.
Running back Gavin Zurcher added a five-yard rushing TD with six minutes left in the fourth quarter to cap off a 27-0 win.
Johannsen threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns with Zimmer catching three passes for 74 yards and Kaleb Fenner caught two passes for 70 yards. On defense, Zimmer intercepted two passes while Larson and Fenner intercepted one pass each.
• Bryan lost to Lincoln Northeast 34-7 at home Friday to fall to 0-3 on the season.
The Rockets scored on a pair of passing touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 14-0 at halftime.
Lincoln Northeast added another passing touchdown to lead 21-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bryan’s Husseini Lugendo intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter and returned the ball for a 92-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 21-7. The Rockets added a pair of rushing touchdowns later in the fourth quarter for the final score.
Bryan running back Jaylon Walker rushed 18 times for 79 yards and added six receptions for 60 yards. Along with Lugendo, Tobin Wingender and Tywon Terrell each intercepted a pass and John Black added a fumble recovery.
• Gross Catholic downed South Sioux City 54-25 on the road Friday to pick up its first win of the season.
The Cougars opened the scoring with a six-yard touchdown from quarterback Jake McGregor to Gage Mill to lead 6-0. McGregor added a three-yard passing TD to wide receiver Dylan Felty for a 13-0 lead.
The Cardinals responded with a 46-yard passing TD for 13-6 score.
Gross answered back with a 30-yard passing TD from McGregor to running back Owen Brennan to lead 20-6 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, McGregor found Mills again for a touchdown. This time a 30-yard touchdown to lead 26-6.
South Sioux City cut the deficit to 26-12 on a six-yard rushing touchdown before McGregor found wide receiver Charles Monico for a 28-yard touchdown to lead 33-12 with 1:49 left in the first half.
After a South Sioux City turnover, McGregor found Mills, a third time, on a 22-yard passing touchdown with 1:12 left in to half to lead 40-12 at halftime.
In the third quarter, McGregor connected with Felty for a 69-yard TD before the Cardinals added a rushing touchdown for a 47-19 at the end of the third quarter.
The Cardinals scored on a 79-yard passing TD before Gross added a rushing touchdown in the fourth for the final.
McGregor threw for 296 yards and six touchdowns and an interception. The Cougar defense recovered two fumbled and added an interception.
• Gretna picked up its first win of the season on the road with a 28-14 victory over Lincoln Pius X Friday.
The Dragons opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 68-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Zane Flores to wide receiver Jackson Alexander to lead 7-0.
Gretna running back Trevor Marshall scored on a two-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to lead 14-0 at halftime.
Marshall opened the third quarter with a 58-yard rushing touchdown to lead 21-0.
The Thunderbolts added a six-yard rushing touchdown for a 21-7 score. Then Marshall scored his third touchdown on a two-yard TD before Pius X added a passing touchdown to end the third quarter.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Flores passed for 180 yards and a touchdown and Marshall rushed 29 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Alexander caught three passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Alec Kerns tallied an interception and Caleb Hardy added a sack and two tackles for loss.
• Papillion-La Vista lost to Grand Island 42-21 in its home opener at Foundation Field to fall to 0-3 on the season Friday.
The Islanders opened the scoring with a five-yard rushing touchdown with 7:12 left in the first quarter to lead 7-0.
Papio running back Cole Price tied the game on a one-yard rushing touchdown with two minutes left in the first to knot the game at 7-7.
Grand Island added rushing touchdowns with six minutes left and another with just over two minutes left before halftime to lead 21-7.
Papio running back Jake Koory cut the deficit to 21-14 on a 10-yard rushing touchdown with 58 seconds left before halftime.
The Islander added a 42-yard passing touchdown as time expired to lead 28-14 at the half.
Grand Island scored on a four-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the third quarter and then scored on a five-yard passing touchdown with five minutes left in the fourth to lead 42-14.
Price scored a rushing touchdown with a minute left in the game for the final.
Papio quarterback Kyle Ingwerson threw for 163 yards and two interceptions while Price scored two rushing touchdowns.