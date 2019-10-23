Bellevue East picked up its second victory of the season on Senior Night against Lincoln Northeast. The Chieftains dominated early for a 41-25 win on Thursday at Bellevue East High School.
Bellevue East running back Avree Mackey opened the scoring with a pair of first quarter touchdowns. The senior scampered in from three-yards out and then added a 33-yard rushing touchdown to lead 14-0.
The Rockets responded with a 33-yard touchdown pass for a 14-6 score heading into the second quarter before cutting their deficit to two points on a 13-yard passing touchdown to start the second quarter.
With under six minutes left until halftime, quarterback TK Barnett kept a read option for a 15-yard touchdown and then added a 34-yard touchdown to lead 27-12 at halftime.
Lincoln Northeast opened the second half scoring with a 13-yard rushing touchdown to trail by eight points.
Bellevue East started to separate themselves the rest of the way. Wide receiver Dige Dige caught a 12-yard touchdown from Barnett in the third quarter and then Mackey scored his third touchdown of the night on a seven-yard rush for a 41-19 lead.
The Rockets scored with a minute left in the game to end the scoring.
Barnett threw for 187 yards and a touchdown and rushed 18 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns while Mackey rushed nine time for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Steven Zimmer caught six passes for 76 yards and Kaleb Fenner caught four passes for 58 yards.
On defense, Mackey recorded two sacks and four tackles for loss while Gage Dengel and Arden Jenkins each tallied a sack. Zimmer and Blake Waschkowski each grabbed an interception.
• Platteview lost 14-7 in a close game on the road to Arlington.
The Eagles led 8-0 at halftime and then jumped ahead 14-0 in the third quarter before Tanner Millikan scored on a nine-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.
Millikan rushed 14 times for 73 yards and caught two passes for 22 yards, while making 22 tackles on defense. Running backs Jed Christensen and Tobius Nixon tallied 43 and 24 rushing yards, respectively.
• Papillion-La Vista South traveled to Lincoln Southeast for a Friday matchup. The Titans gave up 33 points in the second half for a 40-13 loss against the Knights.
After falling behind 27-0, Papio South quarterback Connor Crandall connected with wide receiver Landon Jewell for a 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter and then running back Nick Sich added one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Crandall threw for 158 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while Sich rushed 29 times for 144 yards and a TD. Jewell caught six passes for 56 yards and Jackson Trout caught six passes for 48 yards.
On defense, Zach Circle record 14 tackles and four tackles for loss while Dallas Rogers tallied 19 tackles.
• Ralston lost 41-9 to Norris in Firth Friday.
The Rams scored in the first quarter on a 37-yard field goal by Brady Krajeski and then running back Rashad Madden scored on a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Madden rushed 18 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while Caden Corcoran caught three passes for 31 yards. On defense, Caleb O’Brien tallied a sack.
• Omaha Bryan fell to Lincoln North Star 47-8 at Bryan Stadium Friday.
Quarterback Tobin Wingender connected with wide receiver Tyler Moore for a four-yard touchdown with Wingender converting the two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
Running back Jaylon Walker rushed 18 times for 104 yards while wide receiver Teddy Pokett grabbed a reception for 31 yards and recovered a fumble on defense.
• Gross Catholic lost to Omaha Skutt 47-6 on the road Friday.
The Cougars scored a one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter with six minutes left. As a team, they caught 16 passes for 182 yards.